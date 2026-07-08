Seminole County Recognizes Code Enforcement Appreciation Week

The Seminole County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed June 1–7, 2026, as Code Enforcement Officers’ Appreciation Week, recognizing the important role Code Enforcement professionals play in protecting the health, safety, and quality of life of Seminole County residents.



The proclamation acknowledges the team's efforts to enforce building, housing, and property maintenance codes while working with residents to improve neighborhoods.



Seminole County assumed Code Enforcement functions in October 2025. As of June 2026, the team had performed more than 2,500 inspections and achieved a compliance rate exceeding 75%.



Read the proclamation that was presented during the June 23, 2026 Board of County Commissioners meeting.

