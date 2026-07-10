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Seminole County Manufacturers Honored with Regional Award

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Seminole County Manufacturers Honored with Regional Award

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Seminole County's manufacturing industry earned top honors at the Manufacturers Association of Central Florida's annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards, with local companies winning all three award categories based on company size.   

Hernon Manufacturing (Sanford), JST Power Equipment (Lake Mary), and ILLUMUS (Sanford) earned Manufacturer of the Year awards in their respective divisions. Award recipients are selected following a comprehensive on-site evaluation that looks at leadership, operations, innovation, and other performance categories.   

The Manufacturers Association of Central Florida represents manufacturers across seven Central Florida counties, making this a significant achievement for Seminole County's business community.   

Published: July 10, 2026

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Seminole County Manufacturers Honored with Regional Award

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