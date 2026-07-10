Seminole County Manufacturers Honored with Regional Award

↑ Back to Top System.Collections.Generic.Dictionary`2[System.String,System.String][Model.DefaultLanguage] ▾ /images/default-source/inner-banner/featuredstories.jpg?sfvrsn=9d0f1519_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---community-services.jpg?sfvrsn=7247dd23_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---news.jpg?sfvrsn=ea8993e5_7 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---hr.jpg?sfvrsn=d7719de3_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---es.jpg?sfvrsn=eb340fe0_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---county-attorney.jpg?sfvrsn=fda0c484_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---museum.jpg?sfvrsn=b1aee3ff_9 /images/default-source/inner-banner/office-of-strategic-initiatives.jpg?sfvrsn=e5419661_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---cmo.jpg?sfvrsn=68a7c6f8_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/contactus-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=c27f5cae_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/video-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=bef591cf_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---communications.jpg?sfvrsn=e4f89971_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---bcc.jpg?sfvrsn=95f36ca0_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/404-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=516a5cae_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---econdev.jpg?sfvrsn=72c8818_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---fleet-facilities.jpg?sfvrsn=1aefd973_9 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---ds.jpg?sfvrsn=dd9673cc_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---parks.jpg?sfvrsn=aa1927f4_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---em.jpg?sfvrsn=eee0b30f_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/guide-tocounty-services.jpg?sfvrsn=cc966812_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/people-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=f29fbd21_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/department-and-services.jpg?sfvrsn=534e81ed_15 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---events.jpg?sfvrsn=b1f72414_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---fd.jpg?sfvrsn=9ddf3754_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---office-of-organizational-performance-strategy---sample-1.jpg?sfvrsn=3132f835_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---util.jpg?sfvrsn=b2c77697_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/gallery-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=98dec16_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/gallery-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=98dec16_5 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---pw.jpg?sfvrsn=5c28e121_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---library.jpg?sfvrsn=1abff1ee_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/document-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=e7a4cde5_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/newsletter-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=a2fb160b_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---it.jpg?sfvrsn=f670d062_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/searchresults-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=a0c7336b_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/all-forms-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=2c1ddef1_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---budget.jpg?sfvrsn=f2e31fcf_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/location-banner.jpg?sfvrsn=698e6fce_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---rm.jpg?sfvrsn=5ce78885_3 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/sgs-hero-image-size---departments-page.jpg?sfvrsn=b3b6ad02_19 /images/default-source/inner-banner/phonedirectory-inner-banner-bg.jpg?sfvrsn=7adf09d8_3 Seminole County Manufacturers Honored with Regional Award Seminole County's manufacturing industry earned top honors at the Manufacturers Association of Central Florida's annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards, with local companies winning all three award categories based on company size. Hernon Manufacturing (Sanford), JST Power Equipment (Lake Mary), and ILLUMUS (Sanford) earned Manufacturer of the Year awards in their respective divisions. Award recipients are selected following a comprehensive on-site evaluation that looks at leadership, operations, innovation, and other performance categories. The Manufacturers Association of Central Florida represents manufacturers across seven Central Florida counties, making this a significant achievement for Seminole County's business community. Published: July 10, 2026 This website uses cookies to enhance user experience. Accept

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.