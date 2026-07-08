MassDOT to Host Public Hearing on Sagamore Bridge Replacement July 23

Published on: July 8, 2026

Residents encouraged to learn about proposed design, construction plans, traffic management, and project timeline.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is inviting the public to attend a Design Public Hearing on the proposed replacement of the Sagamore Bridge on Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bourne High School.

The hearing will provide residents, businesses, commuters, and other interested stakeholders with an opportunity to learn more about one of the Commonwealth’s largest transportation infrastructure projects and offer public comment before the design advances.

During the presentation, MassDOT officials will review the proposed bridge design, anticipated project impacts, right-of-way requirements, construction approaches, detours, traffic management plans during construction, and the next steps in the project. Officials will also provide a brief update on the status of the proposed replacement of the Bourne Bridge.

The proposed Sagamore Bridge project includes replacing the existing bridge, improving connections to the surrounding roadway network, and enhancing bicycle and pedestrian access through the Cape Cod Canal area. According to MassDOT, the project is intended to improve the long-term safety, reliability, and resilience of one of the region’s most critical transportation corridors.

Public participation is an important part of the design process. MassDOT will review and consider comments received during and after the hearing as the project continues to move forward.

Public Hearing Details

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Thursday, July 23, 2026 Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

6:00–8:00 p.m. Location: Bourne High School, 75 Waterhouse Road, Bourne

Residents who cannot attend in person or who would like to stay informed can sign up to receive project updates, review project information, and submit comments or questions through MassDOT’s Cape Cod Bridges Program website.

Additional information is available through MassDOT’s Cape Cod Bridges Program.