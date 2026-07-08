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Fiscal Court - Special Meeting

Notice is given that the Boyd County Judge Executive does hereby call a special meeting of the Boyd County Fiscal Court, to be held on Thursday, July 9th, 2026, at Noon.

This meeting will be held in person, in the Old Boyd County Courthouse, 2nd Floor Courtroom, and streamed on the Boyd County Fiscal Court Facebook page.

Pursuant to KRS 61.823(3), discussions and actions at the meeting shall be limited to items listed on the agenda in the notice.


Special Meeting Notice - 07092026

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Fiscal Court - Special Meeting

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