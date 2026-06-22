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Special Meeting

Notice is given that the Boyd County Judge Executive does hereby call a special meeting of the Boyd County Fiscal Court, to be held pm Tuesday, June 23rd 2026 at 2 PM. This meeting will be held Virtually by Microsoft Teams, and streamed to the Boyd County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Pursuant to KRS 61.823, discussions at the meeting shall be limited to items listed on the agenda.

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Special Meeting

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