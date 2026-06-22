Notice is given that the Boyd County Judge Executive does hereby call a special meeting of the Boyd County Fiscal Court, to be held pm Tuesday, June 23rd 2026 at 2 PM. This meeting will be held Virtually by Microsoft Teams, and streamed to the Boyd County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Pursuant to KRS 61.823, discussions at the meeting shall be limited to items listed on the agenda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.