Advertisement for Bids

Boyd County Fiscal Court will receive sealed bids from qualified contractors for the furnishing of all labor, documents, materials, and the performance of all work required for the improvement of CR 1304 in Boyd County, KY.

The contractor shall submit construction ready plans of the intended roadway with an all-inclusive lump sum bid. To be considered for qualification by Boyd County Fiscal Court, Contractors, Engineering Consultants, and Subcontractors must be currently prequalified by KYTC. This project will require that a bond be posted for the work.

You are invited to submit a sealed bid, subject to the terms and conditions of this invitation to bid. Please read the instructions and specifications carefully. Failure to comply with these instructions may disqualify your bid.

Sealed bids will be received until 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time, June 30th, 2026 at Boyd County Judge Executive office located at 2800 Louisa Road #106, Catlettsburg, KY Attention: Judge Executive Eric Chaney. The bids will be opened and read aloud from the Boyd County Fiscal Court Building, 2800 Louisa Road #106, Catlettsburg, KY at approximately 2:15 PM Eastern, June 30th, 2026. Bidder shall send or drop-off the sealed bid at this location prior to the designated time for receipt of bids. NO BIDS RECEIVED AFTER THIS TIME WILL BE CONSIDERED.

The Boyd County Fiscal Court cannot assume responsibility for any delay as a result of failure of the US Postal Service or other delivery services to deliver bids on time. Facsimile bids are not acceptable. Envelopes containing bids must be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope that a bid is enclosed and the title of the bid/job. Bids mailed or delivered by courier shall be inserted into two envelopes, with the inner envelope containing the bid. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the designated time for receipt of bids. Any questions during bidding shall be directed in writing (Questions may be submitted up to 12:00 PM - 3 calendar days prior to the bid opening):

Boyd County Fiscal Court 2800

Louisa Road #106

Catlettsburg, KY 41129

A copy of the bid documents may be obtained by contractors: Boyd County Fiscal Court

2800 Louisa Road #106

Catlettsburg, KY 41129