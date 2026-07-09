Mental Strength Coach Behind 7,000+ Clients Reveals Proprietary Mentally STRONG Method

Cristi Bundukamara, Founder, Mentally STRONG

Founder of Mentally STRONG shares the skill-based system helping women rebuild mental strength after grief and burnout.

Mental strength is a skill you build, the same way you build physical health. It's a system you practice, not one insight you remember once a week” — Cristi Bundukamara

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mentally STRONG , the Colorado Springs practice founded by mental strength coach and psychiatric nurse practitioner Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, has revealed the proprietary Mentally STRONG Method , a three-step system that treats mental strength as a skill people can build. Bundukamara unveiled the framework during a recent appearance on the Ivy Unleashed podcast , teaching it live on air. Over seven years, the method has helped more than 7,000 people and generated more than $15 million in revenue.Most approaches to mental health fall into two camps. Therapy and psychiatry are good at explaining why a person feels the way they do. Motivation and self-help push positive thinking that collapses the moment real stress hits. Bundukamara, a mental strength coach who spent more than 20 years in clinical practice, says both miss the same thing: understanding a problem and knowing how to work through it are two completely different skills.That gap is why she built the Mentally STRONG Method in the first place. On Ivy Unleashed podcast, hosted by Andrea and Brooke Herbert, Bundukamara did not just describe the framework. She taught it. Live on air she walked a host through the Thought Map, a journaling tool she calls 20 years of journaling in 20 minutes, tracing a single anxious thought back to the first time it appeared in childhood."We don't teach mental strength, we teach mental illness," Bundukamara said during her appearance on the show. "Mental strength is a skill you build, the same way you build physical health. It's a system you practice, not one insight you remember once a week."The Mentally STRONG Method is built on three words: think, organize, choose. The first phase, think, teaches people to slow down and see a thought for what it is, because thoughts often feel true when they are loud, not when they are accurate.The second phase, organize, sorts the noise. Fears, emotions and racing thoughts get grouped into categories so the whole thing stops feeling like one overwhelming mass. When a person can see their internal experience clearly, it loses much of its power over them.The third phase, choose, is where the change happens. Instead of reacting to a feeling or defaulting to an old pattern, a person makes a deliberate choice aligned with who they are and where they want to go. Because it is a system and not a fix for one specific problem, clients use it for grief, then find it works for burnout, parenting and leadership too.Bundukamara did not learn this in a classroom. As a mental strength coach and a psychiatric nurse practitioner, she understood grief clinically. Then she lived it, losing her sons Johnny and Reggie and her daughter Miah, and found out fast that clinical knowledge and actually working through pain were not the same thing. She is a retired U.S. Navy veteran, the author of "Pain & Purpose: My Journey to Mental Strength" and the subject of the documentary "Strength in Vulnerability." That mix of clinical training and lived experience is why women enroll in her 90-Day Mentally STRONG Mindset program and private coaching.Her clients are capable, high-functioning women, typically 35 to 60, who are holding everything together on the outside while quietly falling apart on the inside. They can explain their own patterns in clinical detail and still cannot change them. They have tried therapy, books and positive thinking, and they are tired of insight that never turns into change. Bundukamara built the Mentally STRONG Method for exactly that person: someone who does not want to be rescued, but does want a repeatable system she can run under pressure.Coaches, professionals and women navigating grief, burnout or major life change can learn more about mental strength coaching with Dr. Bundukamara at www.mentallystrong.com About Mentally STRONGMentally STRONG is a Colorado Springs based mental strength coaching practice founded by Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, retired U.S. Navy veteran and creator of the Mentally STRONG Method. The practice offers coaching programs, intensives, courses and events built on a skill-based system that helps high-functioning women think clearly, regulate emotions and rebuild self-trust after grief, burnout and major life transitions. Over seven years, Mentally STRONG has helped more than 7,000 people and generated more than $15 million in revenue.

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