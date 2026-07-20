Personal Security Expert Reveals Proprietary RADAR Situational Awareness System for Business Owners

Sam Rosenberg, Founder, Live Ready

Live Ready founder Sam Rosenberg introduces a threat-recognition system that trains people to see danger early.

We see with our minds, not with our eyes” — Sam Rosenberg

WEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live Ready , the personal security firm founded by former U.S. Marine officer and close protection specialist Sam Rosenberg, has revealed RADAR, a proprietary situational awareness system that trains business owners and their families to recognize danger before it ever turns physical. Rosenberg, a personal security expert who once protected Tom Cruise, Warren Buffett and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, detailed the system during a recent appearance on the 21st Century Entrepreneurship podcast with host Martin Piskoric.Most self-defense training focuses on the worst few seconds of an encounter: the punch, the grab, the fight. Rosenberg argues that is the wrong place to start. After three decades in the personal security field, he says the skill that actually keeps people safe is learning to spot a threat early and avoid it entirely, long before anyone has to raise a hand. He points out that most parents would rather their children recognize trouble and walk away from it than fight their way out of it.That conviction was forged the hard way. As a 20-year-old bouncer working only his second shift at a college bar, Rosenberg rushed into a brawl and found a gun pointed at his face. He froze. In that instant he realized that being bigger, stronger and faster than his attacker meant nothing, because his mind had locked up under stress. The experience sent him on a decades-long mission to understand why capable people freeze in a crisis and whether the ability to think clearly under pressure can be taught.“We see with our minds, not with our eyes,” Rosenberg said during his appearance on the 21st Century Entrepreneurship podcast. “It is not just about staying aware. You have to know what you are looking for and how to recognize the warning signs that you may be a target.”The Live Ready RADAR system is built on a simple idea: every place has a purpose, and danger usually shows up as an anomaly. Rosenberg teaches people to scan any environment, a parking lot, a lobby, a restaurant, for the one person who is not using the space the way everyone else is. He calls it watching for the watchers, and he says the quiet act of doing it signals to a predator that you are too hard a target to bother with.The system also retrains the brain to override the freeze response, the involuntary paralysis that grips people under extreme stress. Rosenberg builds his situational awareness training around an ancient maxim: people do not rise to the occasion, they fall to the level of their training. RADAR is designed to install that training in advance, so that recognition and clear decision-making become automatic habits rather than something a person desperately hopes to summon in the moment.It also teaches people to always know their options. Rosenberg tells Live Ready clients to identify the exits the second they walk into any room, and he trains families to ask a simple question at every restaurant: where is the kitchen? There is always a way out through the kitchen, he explains, because no restaurant carries its garbage through the front door. Small habits like these, repeated until they are second nature, turn a passive bystander into someone in control.The Live Ready approach has a track record. Over the course of his career, Rosenberg has trained tens of thousands of people and hundreds of organizations, from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. An earlier national podcast appearance alone generated roughly $20,000 in training engagements as listeners tracked him down and became paying clients, evidence that teaching people to think differently about safety converts far beyond the room.Rosenberg's background is unusual for the field. He served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps before spending years in close protection, guarding celebrities, business leaders and heads of state who were being actively targeted. He is the author of Live Ready: A Guide to Protecting Yourself in an Uncertain World and the inventor of the patented Response Pen, and his perspective on preventing violence is regularly sought by national news outlets.Business owners and protector-minded families can learn more about the RADAR situational awareness system and the full range of personal security training at www.liveready.co About Live ReadyLive Ready is a personal security firm founded by Sam Rosenberg that provides preparedness, protective intelligence and threat-recognition training for individuals, families and organizations worldwide. Through online programs, in-person seminars and corporate training, the firm teaches high-achieving business owners and protector-minded parents how to recognize danger, avoid trouble and protect the people they love, using the same situational awareness skills professionals use to safeguard public figures.

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