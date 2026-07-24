Insurance Agency Founder Behind $30M in Agent Revenue Unveils Bilingual Duplication Model

Nationwide Financial Firm co-founder Digna Deleon-Morris shares the bilingual system building new agency owners.

We don't just teach someone how to make a sale. We teach them how to develop leaders who can create opportunities for hundreds of other families.” — Digna Deleon-Morris

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationwide Financial Firm has given its growth engine a name. Co-founder Digna Deleon-Morris unveiled the Bilingual Duplication Model during a recent appearance on the Sharkpreneur Podcast with Kevin Harrington and Seth Greene, the same training system her agents have used to generate more than $30 Million in premium. The insurance agency founder frames the goal in a single line: build owners, not just producers.Her own start explains why. Deleon-Morris arrived from the Dominican Republic at 17 with almost nothing, took a job paying $5.25 an hour and slowly worked her way up to running an $82 million territory for a corporation. Then 2016 hit, and a business collapse leveled most of what she and her husband, William Morris, had built together. The insurance agency founder started over with one rule: create something other people could copy."I never wanted to build the biggest insurance agency," Deleon-Morris says. "I wanted to build the most agency owners."Building Owners, Not Just AgentsMost agencies teach people how to sell. The Bilingual Duplication Model teaches them how to lead, duplicate and eventually run a shop of their own. It hands a brand-new agent a clear path from first commission to agency ownership, wrapped in daily structure, live roleplay, mentorship and accountability in both English and Spanish so far fewer people wash out early."We don't just teach someone how to make a sale," Deleon-Morris says. "We teach them how to develop leaders who can create opportunities for hundreds of other families."The payoff, the insurance agency founder says, is multiplication. Instead of adding one producer at a time, the Bilingual Duplication Model turns strong agents into leaders who develop the next group, so growth compounds on its own.Opening Doors in the Hispanic CommunityOn the Sharkpreneur podcast, Deleon-Morris pointed to a pattern she sees all the time: skilled immigrants, including doctors, attorneys, engineers and business owners, landing in the United States and taking work far below their training because no one ever handed them a door. With more than 67 million Latinos in the country, she sees a wide-open need for financial education and leadership taught in both languages."Talent has never been the problem," she says. "Opportunity, mentorship and belief have."Success Measured in Lives, Not Just PremiumNationwide Financial Firm now writes more than $3.8 million in premium every month, but Deleon-Morris keeps coming back to one family. A husband bought a policy years before a chronic illness set in, and while he was sick its living benefits helped cover his care and keep the mortgage current. After he passed, his wife and two daughters received a $650,000 payout."The money wasn't the victory," Deleon-Morris says. "Watching a widow realize she could keep her home, and seeing two daughters still get to chase college, that is why we do this."The proof also shows up in her agents. Across roughly a decade, hundreds of them have built $10,000 to $30,000-plus months, and one who walked in with $200 to her name now runs a multi-million-dollar agency of her own.What Comes NextAs an insurance agency founder, Deleon-Morris is not easing off. She wants more than 1,500 active agents on the roster and a far larger bilingual leadership program, opening the same door for the next wave of immigrant entrepreneurs who arrive with talent but no map."My mission isn't just to build a successful company," she says. "It is to help thousands of families build wealth, create opportunity and leave a legacy for the next generation."Families seeking protection and entrepreneurs who want to build an insurance agency can learn more about the Bilingual Duplication Model at www.nationwidefinancialfirm.net About Nationwide Financial FirmNationwide Financial Firm is a bilingual life insurance agency that helps Hispanic and American families protect their income, build wealth and start their own businesses in financial services. Founded by Digna Deleon-Morris and her husband and co-founder William Morris, the firm pairs Indexed Universal Life insurance and annuities with the Bilingual Duplication Model, its step-by-step route from first policy to full agency ownership, coached in English and Spanish across the United States.

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