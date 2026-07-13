Personal Security Expert Who Guarded Tom Cruise Unveils Live Ready Threat System

Sam Rosenberg, Founder of Live Ready and Creator of the Live Ready Method

Live Ready founder Sam Rosenberg reveals a personal security method that teaches families to spot danger early.

Violence is never random. It is actually a process, and it's a process often as observable and predictable as boiling water, if you know what to look for.” — Sam Rosenberg

WEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live Ready , the personal security firm founded by former U.S. Marine officer and close protection specialist Sam Rosenberg, has unveiled the Live Ready Method , a threat-recognition system that teaches business owners and their families to spot and avoid danger before it happens. Rosenberg, a personal security expert who once guarded Tom Cruise, Warren Buffett and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shared the approach during a recent appearance on Mission Matters Business podcast with host Adam Torres.Most people believe violence strikes at random, like a lightning bolt no one can see coming. Rosenberg says that single assumption is what leaves families most exposed. After 23 years teaching preparedness to individuals, corporations and CEO groups, he argues that violence follows a pattern almost no one is ever taught to read."Violence is never random. It is actually a process, and it's a process often as observable and predictable as boiling water, if you know what to look for," Rosenberg said during his appearance on Mission Matters Business podcast. He added that the real skill is spotting the warning signs early, even when a predator masks harmful intent behind charm or persuasion.The Live Ready Method rests on three pillars: preparedness, protective intelligence and protection. Rosenberg puts the heaviest weight on the first, training clients to get ahead of a threat rather than react to one already in motion. He calls it getting ahead of the power curve, and the Live Ready Method treats that early recognition as the entire game.Unlike programs built around martial arts or physical combat, the Live Ready system starts with recognition and avoidance. Rosenberg points out that most parents would rather their children avoid trouble entirely than fight their way out of it. His training is designed to be tactically, legally and morally sound for everyday people, not just athletes or fighters.Rosenberg also teaches clients to override the freeze response, the survival instinct that causes people to lock up under extreme stress. That instinct once helped humans survive a predator in the wild, he explains, but it can get a person killed when the threat is another human being. The ability to think and make clear decisions under pressure, he notes, is the same skill that separates strong leaders in a boardroom from those who crumble. The personal security expert often tells audiences that the first person who has to be de-escalated in any conflict is yourself.That mission grew out of a philosophy Rosenberg has carried for decades. "It's good to have a lifeguard, but ultimately you should know how to swim," he said. In 2003 he stepped away from guarding high-profile clients to teach ordinary people to protect themselves, using the same tools and mindset elite specialists use to protect public figures.The message consistently converts. An earlier national podcast appearance generated roughly $20,000 in training engagements for Rosenberg over the following months, as listeners tracked him down and became paying clients. Over more than two decades, he has helped tens of thousands of people and hundreds of organizations, from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, build real personal security and peace of mind.Rosenberg's background is unusual for the field. He served as a U.S. Marine officer before spending years in close protection, guarding celebrities, business leaders and heads of state who were actively being targeted. He describes that work as a chess match with life-and-death stakes and no safety net. He is the author of three books, including "Live Ready: A Guide to Protecting Yourself in an Uncertain World," and the inventor of the patented Response Pen. His perspective on preventing and responding to violence is regularly sought by national news outlets.Rosenberg is now focused on bringing that same training to a wider audience through an online program built on the Live Ready Method. Business owners and protector-minded families can learn more about the Live Ready personal security program at www.liveready.co About Live ReadyLive Ready is a personal security firm founded by Sam Rosenberg that provides preparedness, protective intelligence and protective training for individuals, families and organizations worldwide. Through in-person seminars, corporate programs and online training, the personal security expert and his team teach high-achieving business owners and protector-minded parents how to recognize danger, avoid trouble and protect the people they love, using the same skills professionals use to safeguard public figures.

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