UNIFY.C2 Integrates Skycope RF Drone Detection Technology into Its Single Picture Command-and-Control Platform

UNIFY.C2 integrates Skycope's RF sensor SkyEye

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIFY.C2 today announced it has integrated Skycope's RF drone detection and identification technology into the UNIFY.C2 command-and-control platform.

This integration brings Skycope's RF intelligence into the UNIFY.C2 Common Operating Picture, allowing operators to correlate drone detections with radar, cameras, Remote ID systems, and other connected sensors from a single interface.

For organizations responsible for protecting airspace, facilities, borders, public venues, and critical infrastructure, having access to a unified operational picture is essential. By combining RF-based drone detection with multi-sensor data fusion, operators gain greater situational awareness, faster threat assessment, and improved coordination during security operations.

The integration supports defense organizations, law enforcement agencies, border security operations, critical infrastructure operators, and event security teams seeking a more complete understanding of drone activity within their operational environment.

UNIFY.C2 provides operators with a more comprehensive view of drone activity and enabling faster threat assessment through a single common operating picture.

About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2 is a command-and-control platform that aggregates and correlates data from security, surveillance, detection, and operational systems into a single common operating picture. The platform supports defense, law enforcement, border security, critical infrastructure protection, public safety, and large-scale event security missions by providing operators with centralized situational awareness and coordinated response capabilities.

About Skycope

Skycope develops RF-based counter-unmanned aircraft system technologies that detect, identify, and track drones and drone controllers. The company's solutions are deployed across defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and security applications to provide early warning and operational awareness of drone activity.

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