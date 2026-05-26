UNIFY.C2 Partners with OWL to Expand Integrated Radar Capabilities Across Mission Command Platform

Integrated into the UNIFY.C2 Airspace Mission Command Platform, OWL Radar systems operate alongside EO/IR cameras, RF sensors, and mitigation technologies to deliver a unified, real-time common operating picture for advanced counter-UAS operations.

OWL radar integration delivers advanced Counter-UAS detection, tracking, and within UNIFY.C2's sensor-agnostic, multi-sensor fusion Mission Command Platform.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIFY.C2 today announced a strategic partnership with Observations Without Limits (OWL), a leader in advanced radar systems, to integrate OWL's cutting-edge radar technology into the UNIFY.C2 Airspace Mission Command Platform. The integration delivers enhanced Counter-UAS (C-UAS) detection, tracking, and classification capabilities, further positioning UNIFY.C2 as the unified common operating picture (COP) platform of choice for complex and dynamic airspace environments.

This integration strengthens UNIFY.C2's position as a leading Airspace Mission Command Platform by fusing real-time data from a rapidly expanding ecosystem of sensors and effectors into a single, unified interface. With OWL radar systems now fully integrated, operators gain advanced airspace awareness capabilities across complex, high-tempo mission environments.

“Integrating OWL’s radar technology into UNIFY.C2 is another step forward in our mission to simplify and accelerate the deployment of effective Counter-UAS capabilities. Our platform is designed to be sensor-agnostic, enabling agencies to leverage best-in-class technologies without vendor lock-in. OWL brings a powerful radar capability that enhances situational awareness and operational confidence.” — Anthony Lim, COO. UNIFY.C2

OWL’s radar systems are purpose-built for high-performance detection in challenging environments, offering reliable tracking of low-altitude and small aerial threats — including Group 1 and Group 2 Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). By integrating OWL into the UNIFY.C2 ecosystem, operators can seamlessly incorporate radar data alongside RF, EO/IR, Remote ID, and other sensor inputs within a single interface, eliminating the operational burden of managing multiple disconnected systems.

“We’re excited to partner with UNIFY.C2 to bring our radar technology into a platform that prioritizes interoperability and real-time decision-making. This integration ensures that our data can be used faster and more effectively in response to airspace threats that are expanding and evolving daily.” — Adam Robinett, CEO, Observations Without Limits (OWL)

Key Capabilities of the Combined Solution

The UNIFY.C2 and OWL partnership enables government, defense, and commercial operators to:

• Achieve real-time multi-sensor fusion within a single, unified airspace common operating picture (COP)

• Deploy rapidly scalable Counter-UAS (C-UAS) architectures tailored to specific mission requirements

• Integrate best-of-breed radar technology without proprietary constraints or vendor lock-in

• Enhance low-altitude airspace awareness and UAS detection across wide-area operations

• Reduce time-to-decision with fused RF, EO/IR, Remote ID, and radar data in one interface

This partnership underscores UNIFY.C2’s ongoing commitment to building an open, extensible airspace security ecosystem that supports rapid deployment and long-term scalability — delivering mission-ready Counter-UAS solutions for the most demanding operational environments.



About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), is a next-generation airspace command-and-control platform delivering real-time fusion intelligence, multi-sensor integration, and advanced Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities. Purpose-built for defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection, UNIFY.C2 unifies sensors and effectors into a single, interoperable operating environment—providing operators with precise, actionable situational awareness at mission speed.

Designed to detect, identify, track, assess, and respond to emerging UAS and multi-domain threats, UNIFY.C2 delivers unparalleled operational clarity through a scalable, intuitive interface that supports both tactical and enterprise-level deployments. For more information, visit www.UNIFYC2.com.

About Observations Without Limits (OWL)

Observations Without Limits (OWL) develops advanced radar technologies designed to detect, track, and classify aerial objects in complex environments. OWL’s systems deliver high-performance situational awareness for defense, security, and commercial applications. Learn more at www.OWLknows.com

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