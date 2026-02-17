UNIFY.C2 and Black River Systems Partner to Integrate Ninja™ C-UAS into Unified Airspace C2 Platform

Black River Systems’ NIJA counter-UAS sensor platform integrated into the UNIFY.C2 command-and-control environment.

Partnership unites Ninja™ C-UAS sensing and mitigation with UNIFY.C2 real-time fusion to deliver mission-ready airspace security for defense and gov't operators

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIFY.C2, the next-generation airspace command-and-control platform developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), today announced a strategic partnership with Black River Systems to integrate Black River’s Ninja™ Counter-UAS (C-UAS) solution into the UNIFY.C2 operating environment.

The partnership brings together Black River Systems’ Ninja™ C-UAS capabilities with UNIFY.C2’s advanced fusion intelligence and multi-sensor command-and-control architecture—enabling operators to detect, identify, track, assess, and respond to unmanned aircraft threats through a single, unified interface.

Through this collaboration, Ninja™ C-UAS sensor and operational data will be fused within UNIFY.C2’s interoperable platform, delivering enhanced situational awareness, faster decision-making, and streamlined operational workflows across complex and distributed environments. The integrated solution is designed to support defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure missions where rapid threat assessment and coordinated response are essential.

“UNIFY.C2 was purpose-built to serve as the central command-and-control layer for layered airspace security,” said Anthony Lim, COO of UNIFY.C2. “Integrating Black River Systems’ Ninja™ C-UAS solution strengthens our open ecosystem and ensures operators can leverage proven detection and response technologies within a single operational picture—without adding system complexity.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to interoperability and operational flexibility, allowing customers to integrate best-in-class C-UAS technologies without reliance on proprietary or closed architectures. Joint efforts will include technical integration, solution alignment based on customer mission requirements, and coordinated go-to-market activities evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“By integrating Ninja™ into the UNIFY.C2 platform, we are extending the operational value of our C-UAS solution within a robust command-and-control framework,” said Vijay Srinivas, C-UAS Director of Black River Systems. “Together, we are delivering actionable intelligence and mission-ready capabilities to operators responsible for protecting critical airspace.”

The combined UNIFY.C2 and Ninja™ C-UAS solution supports deployments ranging from localized public-safety operations to large-scale defense and critical infrastructure environments.

About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), is a next-generation airspace command-and-control platform delivering real-time fusion intelligence, multi-sensor integration, and advanced Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities. Purpose-built for defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection, UNIFY.C2 unifies sensors and effectors into a single, interoperable operating environment—providing operators with precise, actionable situational awareness at mission speed. Designed to detect, identify, track, assess, and respond to emerging UAS and multi-domain threats, UNIFY.C2 delivers unparalleled operational clarity through a scalable, intuitive interface that supports both tactical and enterprise-level deployments.

For more information, visit www.UNIFYC2.com .

About Ninja™

Ninja systems are Radio Frequency (RF) sensing solutions that passively detect, identify, classify, track, and optionally mitigate Group 1 & 2 UAS, with an emphasis on commercially available sUAS. Ninja is a family of Counter-small UAS (C-sUAS) systems, each with a tailored design to meet different Size, Weight, and Power (SWAP) missions or requirements. When used in concert, multiple Ninja products offer increased system-of-system capabilities such as increased area coverage and swarm mitigation.

For more information, visit www.blackriversystems.com .

