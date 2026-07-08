Horton Automatics Streamlines Project Submittals with EPD Documentation

Horton Automatics

By making these documents readily available, we’re helping project teams navigate the submittal process more efficiently while contributing to informed material selection decisions.” — J Elias Campos, Vice President of Marketing

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horton Automatics, a leading manufacturer of automatic pedestrian doors and entrance solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for select products. These resources are now available to assist architects, specifiers, contractors and building owners during the project submittal and documentation process.As sustainability requirements continue to play an increasingly important role in commercial construction, project teams are seeking transparent product information to support green building initiatives and certification programs. Horton Automatics’ EPD documentation provides customers with detailed information regarding product environmental impacts and material health attributes, helping simplify compliance with sustainability-focused project requirements.Horton EPDs can be found on the company website featuring these popular Horton products:• Series 2003 and Series 2003T ProSlide Automatic Sliding Door Systems• Series 2001 HDSlide, including the HD Storm line• Series 2000B Profiler Sliding Door Services• Series 2022 Sliding Door System• Series 4100 and 4800 HD-Swing“Providing EPD documentation reflects our commitment to transparency and supporting our customers' sustainability goals,” said J Elias Campos, Vice President of Marketing. “By making these documents readily available, we’re helping project teams navigate the submittal process more efficiently while contributing to informed material selection decisions.”Environmental Product Declarations offer independently verified information about a product’s environmental impact throughout its lifecycle from raw material extraction to manufacturing, use and disposal. These documents help to accurately measure a product’s carbon footprint while supporting project teams pursuing sustainable building standards and certifications, including LEED and other green building programs.Customers can access Horton’s latest EPD documentation through Horton Automatics’ website at https://www.hortondoors.com/resources/code-compliance/ , or by contacting their Horton Automatics regional representative ABOUT HORTON AUTOMATICS AND HORTON PEDESTRIAN ACCESS SOLUTIONSHorton Automaticsis the premium access brand of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, a division of Overhead Door Corporation. With three manufacturing locations, multiple service locations, and more than 200 value-adding distribution partners across North America, Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions addresses a broad range of specialty door and access applications under the brands Horton Automatics, Won-Doorand Door Services Corporation. For more information about Horton’s brands and solutions, visit www.HortonAccess.com ABOUT OVERHEAD DOOR CORPORATIONOverhead Door Corporation, based in Lewisville, Texas, is a leading provider of door and access solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial applications. Operating through three collaborative divisions with respective focus on vehicular, pedestrian, and electronic access solutions, Overhead Door Corporation serves more than 6,000 industry-leading professional distribution partners.An industry pioneer that invented the first upward-acting door in 1921, the first electric garage door opener in 1926, and the first automatic sliding door in 1954, the company manufactures door and access solutions under some of the most trusted brands in North America including the Overhead Door™ brand, Wayne Dalton, Genie, Horton Automatics, Won-Doorand TODCOOverhead Door Corporation is a subsidiary of Sanwa Holdings Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. For additional information, visit www.ohdcorporation.com

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