Horton Automatics Celebrates Overhead Door Corporation as One of America’s Best Midsize Employers

Overhead Door Corporation makes Forbes list as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers Horton Automatics

We are proud to be part of the Overhead Door Corporation family and to contribute to a culture that prioritizes people, performance, and long-term relationships” — Joy Ribble, President of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horton Automatics , a leading manufacturer of automatic door systems and a proud member of the Overhead Door Corporation family, is pleased to celebrate its parent company’s recognition as one of “America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2026” by Forbes.This prestigious recognition reflects Overhead Door Corporation’s continued commitment to fostering a strong workplace culture, supporting its employees, and building a network of trusted brands that drive innovation and service excellence across the industry.As Horton Automatics marks 65 years of innovation, this recognition underscores the strength of the organization’s people-first approach and the shared values that unite its family of brands.“We are proud to be part of the Overhead Door Corporation family and to contribute to a culture that prioritizes people, performance, and long-term relationships,” said Joy Ribble, President of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions. “This recognition is a testament to the teams across our organization who bring dedication, expertise, and passion to their work every day.”Overhead Door Corporation, a Sanwa Holdings Company, includes a portfolio of industry-leading brands across commercial and residential door solutions. Together, these brands share a commitment to quality, safety, and customer-focused innovation, values that continue to define the organization’s success.At Horton Automatics, that commitment is reflected in decades of delivering reliable, high-performance automatic door solutions and building strong partnerships across healthcare, retail, transportation, and commercial markets.This recognition by Forbes, is based on employee feedback and independent research evaluating workplace satisfaction, culture, and overall employer reputation.“The strength of our organization comes from our people and the partnerships we build,” added Joy Ribble. “We are honored to be part of a network that continues to set the standard for excellence in our industry.”For more information about Horton Automatics, visit www.hortondoors.com ABOUT HORTON AUTOMATICS AND HORTON PEDESTRIAN ACCESS SOLUTIONSHorton Automaticsis the premium access brand of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, a division of Overhead Door Corporation. With three manufacturing locations, multiple service locations, and more than 200 value-adding distribution partners across North America, Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions addresses a broad range of specialty door and access applications under the brands Horton Automatics, Won-Door™ and Door Services Corporation. For more information about Horton’s brands and solutions, visit www.HortonAccess.com. ABOUT OVERHEAD DOOR CORPORATIONOverhead Door Corporation, based in Lewisville, Texas, is a leading provider of door and access solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial applications. Operating through three collaborative divisions with respective focus on vehicular, pedestrian, and electronic access solutions, Overhead Door Corporation serves more than 6,000 industry-leading professional distribution partners.An industry pioneer that invented the first upward-acting door in 1921, the first electric garage door opener in 1926, and the first automatic sliding door in 1954, the company manufactures door and access solutions under some of the most trusted brands in North America including the Overhead Door™ brand, Wayne Dalton, Genie, Horton Automatics, Won-Door™ and TODCOOverhead Door Corporation is a subsidiary of Sanwa Holdings Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. For additional information, visit https://ohdcorporation.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.