High School Implements Controlled Access System to Improve Restroom Oversight and Reduce Operational Burden

Won-Door in East Providence High School Won-Door logo

East Providence High School enhances restroom oversight and efficiency with Won-Door's controlled access system, ensuring safety and accessibility.

With only three deans covering four floors and sixteen bathrooms in an eight-to-ten-minute window, this system really helps reduce response time and improve oversight.” — Dan Carpenter, Head of Facilities for East Providence High School

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Providence High School has implemented an innovative approach to restroom access and campus management, leveraging a controlled access system to improve oversight, reduce incidents and support staff efficiency—without compromising safety or accessibility.Faced with ongoing challenges related to restroom misuse, limited staffing and the need for better accountability during short class transitions, school administrators partnered with Won-Door Corporation to deploy a solution that integrates controlled access with daily operations.In February 2026, the school installed 10 Won-Door SteelGuard™ systems at restroom entrances throughout the facility. The systems are programmed to remain closed between class periods, with students granted access using approved hall passes and key fobs. This approach allows administrators to better regulate usage while maintaining alignment with existing school policies.“With only three deans covering four floors and sixteen bathrooms in an eight-to-ten-minute window, this system really helps reduce response time and improve oversight,” said Dan Carpenter, Head of Facilities for East Providence High School.The system works in conjunction with the school’s digital hall-pass platform, giving staff greater visibility into restroom usage and enabling faster, more targeted responses when issues arise. By introducing controlled access and improved accountability, the school has significantly reduced the time required to investigate incidents and manage facility-related disruptions.Beyond restroom oversight, the SteelGuard systems also support broader operational needs across the campus. Originally installed throughout corridors and shared spaces in 2021, the systems enable staff to quickly section off areas during after-hours events, maintenance activities and emergency situations—enhancing both safety and flexibility.“Before, you might spend eight hours reviewing camera footage. Now, you can pinpoint activity within fifteen minutes,” Carpenter added. “It takes a lot off people’s plates and makes everyone’s life easier.”Importantly, the solution meets fire code and ADA requirements while preserving full accessibility and avoiding permanent structural changes to the building—key considerations for K–12 facilities navigating evolving safety and operational demands.East Providence High School’s approach reflects a growing need among educational institutions to adopt solutions that not only enhance security, but also address day-to-day operational challenges with practical, scalable systems.About Won-Door CorporationIn 1962 Salt Lake City, Utah, Won-Door Corporation introduced the world’s most durable acoustically rated folding partition—DuraSound. Fifteen years later, the company pioneered the development of the first-ever accordion-type, fire-rated horizontal sliding door. Technology developed by Won-Door engineers continues to influence the building products and fire protection industry. For additional information, visit www.wondoor.com About Won-Door and Horton Pedestrian Access SolutionsWon-Door Corporation is the security and fire-rated door brand of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, a division of Overhead Door Corporation. With three manufacturing locations, multiple service locations, and more than 200 value-adding distribution partners across North America, Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions addresses a broad range of specialty door and access applications under the brands Horton Automatics, Won-Door™ and Door Services Corporation™. For more information about Horton’s brands and solutions, visit www.HortonAccess.com

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