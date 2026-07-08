TRAFFIC ALERT* Temporary Traffic Pattern Changes Along Spa Road in Annapolis

(July 8, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is advising drivers of upcoming traffic pattern changes along MD 387 (Spa Road) because of a developer construction project in Annapolis starting Sunday night, July 12. This lane closure should be lifted by July 27, weather permitting.

The initial phase of work includes:

Continuous 24-hour single-lane closure guided by a flagging operation on Spa Road between Forest Drive and Hunt Meadow Drive; and

Temporary closure of the three driveway entrances along northbound Spa Road between Forest Drive and Old Forest Drive and the temporary closure of the Spa Road / Old Forest Drive intersection; patrons and residents will be directed to use Forest Drive to access this area.



Construction and traffic impacts are expected due to the construction of The Village at Providence Point, which will be located along the west side of Spa Road. Overall improvements include construction of a shared use-path along southbound Spa Road, Forest Drive at Spa Road intersection upgrades, widening and resurfacing of Spa Road to include installation of pavement markings, turn lanes and stormwater/drainage enhancements. Future roadwork may occur during off-peak hours that will require potential lane shifts associated with the project.

The developer’s contractor, Reliable Contracting Inc. of Gambrills, will use arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

The City of Annapolis and the Maryland State Highway Administration appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while this work is underway. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone.

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety​. Motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through work zones and move over or slow down. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.​