Winvale Awarded NASA SEWP VI Contract for Technology Products

Winvale Wins NASA SEWP VI Award

Winvale has been selected as an initial awardee for NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI contract in Category A

The SEWP VI contract award is a significant milestone for Winvale and reinforces our commitment to helping innovative companies reach the federal marketplace.” — Jeff Vittone

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winvale, a leading government contracts advisor and technology provider, is excited to announce that it has been selected as an initial awardee for NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI contract in Category A. Winvale was one out of only 364 contractors chosen for this Category.

SEWP VI is designated as a Best in Class (BIC) contract and one of the federal government's premier acquisition vehicles, providing streamlined access to IT, communications, cybersecurity, audio visual, cloud, hardware, and software solutions. The previous SEWP V contract generated about $74 billion in obligations through fiscal year 2024, as many agencies use this contract to buy mission critical equipment including NASA, DoD, DHS, and HHS.

"The SEWP VI contract award is a significant milestone for Winvale and reinforces our commitment to helping innovative companies reach the federal marketplace,” said Jeff Vittone, President of Winvale. “We're excited to continue providing mission-critical IT solutions for our government customers and expand business opportunities available to our partners.”

The anticipated period of performance for NASA SEWP VI is November 1, 2026, through October 31, 2036. As a small business contract holder under Category A, Winvale will offer a range of communications and technology solutions to federal customers while creating new opportunities for our technology partners to access unique federal buyers. Technology companies interested in exploring opportunities under Winvale's SEWP VI contract can learn more by contacting Winvale directly.

About Winvale

Founded in 2003, Winvale provides contracting expertise to companies throughout the U.S. seeking to conduct business with federal, state and local governments. Winvale is also a GSA MAS contractor and Value Added Solutions Provider and helps our partners successfully navigate public sector procurement. Winvale’s portfolio includes many small emerging firms as well as Fortune 500 and international companies. Winvale also has an international subsidiary, Winvale Europe GmbH, headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. Winvale Europe supports European companies who want to sell to U.S. government buyers. For more information, visit our website.

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