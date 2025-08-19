Prime Defense Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

Veteran-Owned Firm Prime Defense Brings Technology Solutions to Support Federal Missions

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Defense, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is excited to announce it has secured a GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract award with the assistance of the Winvale Group. Through this prestigious contract vehicle, Prime Defense will offer its advanced technology products and services directly to federal, defense, state, and local government buyers.

Partnered with leading companies such as Visual Workforce, AIRION, and Cision, Prime Defense is positioned to bring mission focused capabilities to government buyers including program management, big data solutions, digital transformation and modernization, acquisition support, as well as social media monitoring.

“Inspired by more than 30 years of experience in the Defense Industrial Base, I founded Prime Defense to help advance the mission of our warfighters and federal agencies through innovative technology,” said Jeff Vittone, Founder and CEO of Prime Defense. “Securing a GSA Schedule contract is a significant milestone that enables us to continue supporting the government with agile and effective solutions.”

Under this contract, Prime Defense will offer solutions under the following Special Item Numbers (SINs):

• 511210 – Software Licenses

• 54151 – Software Maintenance Services

• 54151ECOM – Electronic Commerce and Subscription Services

• 339113PA – Protective Apparel

The GSA MAS contract further reinforces Prime Defense’s commitment to serving the public sector with accessible, trusted, and high-quality services tailored to federal mission needs.

For more information about Prime Defense’s GSA Schedule offerings or to explore potential opportunities, please visit: https://primedefense.com/.

About Prime Defense: Prime Defense is an SDVOSB located in Richmond, VA dedicated to supporting mission essential needs in the technology sector for defense and federal applications.

