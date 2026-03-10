Winvale Officially Expands into Europe

Winvale, a leading provider of government contracting consulting, announces its new European headquarters and GmbH in Wiesbaden, Germany.

This strong economic foundation and deep security partnership make Germany an ideal base for Winvale’s continued growth and collaboration with both U.S. and European defence and technology partners.” — Brian Dunn

WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce our new subsidiary "Winvale EU, GmbH" and new office in Wiesbaden, Germany! This strategic expansion allows Winvale to serve key markets, as both an advisor to European companies that want to sell to the U.S. public sector and to support U.S. companies that want to sell to European defence markets and NATO. The expansion into Europe is especially relevant due to the recent escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, and NATO members’ commitment to investing 5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually on core defence requirements by 2035.

Winvale selected Germany as the location for its European headquarters and newly established subsidiary, Winvale Europe GmbH, because of the country’s strategic importance to both U.S. and NATO operations. As a leading U.S. ally and NATO member, Germany boasts the largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Europe and the third largest economy in the world. Germany also hosts critical U.S. and NATO military installations, including U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Ramstein Air Base, and NATO Allied Air Command, positioning it as a strategic hub for operations across the globe.

A European company is especially important since EU Parliament passed legislation that creates strong incentives for member states to prioritize buying defence equipment from European-based companies, with significant restrictions on non-EU suppliers. More specifically, the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) and the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) loan program both contain strong "Buy European" rules intended to boost the European defence industry.

"This strong economic foundation and deep security partnership make Germany an ideal base for Winvale’s continued growth and collaboration with both U.S. and European defence and technology partners," said Brian Dunn, CEO of Winvale. “This expansion positions us to connect U.S. and European defense and technology partners on a global scale, bridging innovation, strengthening NATO collaboration, and helping allied nations meet evolving security needs together."

Winvale Europe, GmbH will help deliver the best technical solutions for our EU defence customers, utilizing our deep industry knowledge and government contracting experience. In the last year, Winvale has increased its presence in Europe by attending key defence industry events including ISOA Europe in Romania, AUSA LANDEURO in Germany, DSEI in England, and SAFE in Scotland. These engagements have allowed Winvale to build relationships with defence partners and buyers across Europe and to understand new policies and legislation. Winvale also launched a new website (https://winvale.eu/) dedicated to its European operations, making it easier for EU companies to access resources and opportunities.

About Winvale

Winvale is a government contracts consultancy on the GSA Schedule program. Founded in 2003, Winvale provides expertise to companies throughout the U.S. seeking to conduct business with federal, state and local governments. Winvale also offers channel distribution services designed to help companies reach government buyers quickly by allowing them to place their products and services on its existing contract vehicles. Winvale’s client portfolio includes many small emerging firms as well as Fortune 500 and international companies. For more information, visit https://winvale.eu/

