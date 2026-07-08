Terradepth Supports U.S. Navy Exercise with Ocean Data Integration and Edge Visualization Capabilities

Absolute Ocean® brings high-resolution bathymetry and subsea object data into a single geospatial environment, enabling authorized users to organize, visualize, share, and integrate ocean information from multiple collection sources as a common, decision-

Exercise participation highlights the need for connected ocean data workflows that help move information from collection to decision-ready use.

LANTERNFISH is exactly the kind of environment where the ocean data problem becomes clear” — Joe Wolfel, CEO and Co-Founder of Terradepth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terradepth today announced that it supported LANTERNFISH, a U.S. Navy exercise focused on evaluating technologies and workflows that may improve the organization, visualization, and use of ocean data in maritime operating environments.As part of the exercise, Terradepth provided Absolute Ocean® (AO) and AO OnBoard™. Together, the technologies support the ingestion, organization, visualization, and secure sharing of ocean data from multiple sources across cloud and edge environments, helping authorized users move from raw data toward a common, decision-ready picture.Terradepth’s role focused on the data layer: how ocean information can be integrated, organized, visualized, and delivered to authorized users in a way that supports analysis and planning without exposing sensitive operational details.“LANTERNFISH is exactly the kind of environment where the ocean data problem becomes clear,” said Joe Wolfel, CEO and Co-Founder of Terradepth. “The challenge is not just collecting data. It is getting the right data from disparate acquisition channels into a usable form fast enough to matter. Absolute Ocean and AO OnBoard are built for that problem, connecting the cloud, the edge, and the mission team around the same operational picture.”Absolute Ocean is Terradepth’s cloud-based platform for managing, visualizing, analyzing, and sharing ocean data. AO OnBoard extends those capabilities closer to the point of collection, supporting data management and visualization at the edge so teams can shorten the path between acquisition and operational use.Terradepth’s participation reflects a broader shift underway in maritime operations. Ocean data must be persistent, accessible, interoperable, and useful across distributed teams. Terradepth is building the infrastructure layer to support that shift across defense, commercial, research, and critical infrastructure environments.About TerradepthTerradepth builds ocean data infrastructure for organizations that need to collect, manage, analyze, and act on ocean data at scale. The company’s Ocean Operating System™ brings together Absolute Ocean, AO OnBoard™, autonomous ocean data collection, subsea mapping technologies, and secure data workflows to make ocean data more accessible, useful, and decision-ready for government, commercial, research, and infrastructure customers. For more information, visit www.terradepth.com. Media ContactAlexa Hessalexa@bpr.international

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