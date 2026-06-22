Professional Bowlers Association Seniors Tour comes to Columbus for 2026 PBA60 World Series of Bowling II.

Top senior professional bowlers 60 years of age or older from around the world compete in a week-long event

What a thrill to welcome the PBA60 Tour to the Bowling Palace” — Julie Wells, General Manager of Columbus Square Bowling Palace

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) will return to Columbus this July. The PBA60 World Series of Bowling II will bring many of the world’s top senior professional bowlers to Central Ohio for a week of competition, July 2-8, 2026. Referred to by many as the Hall of Fame Tour, the Columbus Square Bowling Palace will host bowling's all-time greats. Fans will be excited to attend and see their childhood bowling idols.The tournament will take place throughout the week at Columbus Square Bowling Palace, tickets for entry are available at the door each day. Finals will be broadcast on BOWLTV.com. For a full schedule of the 7-day event, go to the PBA.com. “What a thrill to welcome the PBA60 Tour to the Bowling Palace.” said Julie Wells, GeneralManager of Columbus Square Bowling Palace. “Our team is gearing up to meet and support thelegends of our game.”The PBA60 World Series of Bowling II is expected to attract both local spectators and bowlingfans traveling from outside the region to watch the competition unfold throughout the week.Professional bowlers will begin arriving early in the week, with practice sessions scheduled onJuly 2 ahead of official tournament play. Media interviews with participating bowlers may beavailable following practice sessions and throughout the week as the tournament progresses.Additional information about the tournament and weekend ticket sales can be found at***ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL BOWLING LEAGUEThe Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the major sanctioning body for the sport ofprofessional ten-pin bowling in the United States. Headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia,and owned by the Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation since 2019, the PBA's membershipconsists of over 3,000 members worldwide. The membership primarily consists of bowlingplayers at multiple levels (PBA Regional Tour, PBA Tour, PBA50 Tour, international PBAtours), and also includes some "pro shop" owners and workers and teaching professionals.ABOUT THE COLUMBUS SQUARE BOWLING PALACEThe Columbus Square Bowling Palace is the premier bowling center in Central Ohio. Openevery day with 64 lanes, an amazing arcade, the Blue Sky Island Bar (with weekly foosballtournaments and big screen TVs), tasty food from Burger Royale and party rooms with deliciouscatering for special events. Family owned and operated since 1983 and only 10 minutes fromPolaris, Westerville, Easton or Gahanna, the Bowling Palace was voted the number one bowlingcenter in Columbus by Best of Cbus.

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