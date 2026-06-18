ASTERRA unveils EO Discover 3.0, giving utilities a path from satellite intelligence to optimized field action

New capabilities help utility teams prioritize investigations, accelerate response, and operationalize satellite intelligence at scale

Utilities need greater clarity on where to act first” — James Perry, chief executive officer of ASTERRA

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTERRA today announced EO Discover 3.0, the newest version of its operational intelligence platform designed to help water utilities act faster, prioritize smarter, and get more value from satellite-based leak detection.Debuting during the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE), the enhanced platform helps utilities move beyond identifying leaks to making faster, more confident decisions about where to send crews, focus budgets, and plan infrastructure improvements.Built for the pace and complexity of modern utility operations, EO Discover 3.0 provides new visualization, filtering, and planning tools that turn satellite insights into clear operational priorities. The release underscores ASTERRA’s continued expansion from leak detection provider to strategic technology partner for utilities managing water loss, workforce constraints, and aging infrastructure."Utilities need greater clarity on where to act first," said James Perry, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. "EO Discover 3.0 gives operations teams the ability to quickly prioritize investigations, coordinate field activities, and make better use of limited resources. It's an important step toward helping utilities manage non-revenue water more efficiently."EO Discover 3.0 features a redesigned interface and expanded tools that let utilities filter detections by district metered area (DMA), pipe material, pipe diameter, leak size, and crew assignment. Interactive cluster maps surface concentrations of potential leaks, while customer GIS layer uploads and customizable investigation polygons add operational context to planning and response. Built-in action item management helps teams organize, track, and execute field activities within a single platform.“Utilities today need more than data. They need actionable intelligence that helps teams prioritize resources and respond faster,” said Cynthia Baughman, water utilities technology director for the city of Garland, Texas. “ASTERRA’s technology has provided greater visibility into our system, and EO Discover helps turn that information into action. By enabling us to focus investigations, deploy field resources more efficiently, and prioritize areas of greatest concern, the platform supports more informed decisions as we address water loss and modernize aging infrastructure.”Alongside EO Discover 3.0, ASTERRA is launching its Recover Application Programming Interface (API), enabling utilities to integrate ASTERRA’s network-wide satellite intelligence directly into existing GIS, asset management, and operational systems. Recover API reduces manual handoffs and makes it easier to embed satellite-derived insights into established utility workflows.The new capabilities arrive as utilities worldwide work to reduce non-revenue water, modernize aging infrastructure, and stretch limited budgets and workforce capacity further. By combining satellite-based leak detection with operational planning tools, ASTERRA is expanding how utilities can use satellite intelligence not only to find problems, but to act on them faster and more strategically.At ACE, happening June 21–24, 2026, in Washington, D.C., ASTERRA will also spotlight customer success stories and industry collaboration projects through several technical presentations. These sessions will show how utilities and engineering partners are using satellite technology in real-world operations to address water loss challenges in environments ranging from statewide infrastructure programs to remote island communities.On Monday, June 22, Toni Amenrud, Strategic Channel Manager at ASTERRA, and Maia Dupes, Civil Engineer at Freese and Nichols, will present "Collaborative Innovation: How Roswell, NM and Freese and Nichols Leveraged Satellite Analytics to Reduce Non-Revenue Water," highlighting how engineering partnerships and satellite analytics are helping utilities improve operational efficiency.Also on Monday, Cesar Garcia, ASTERRA’s Western USA-LATAM Sales Manager, will present "Preserving a World Heritage Site and IT Environment from Space: Satellite-Based Technology for Water Conservation on Easter Island," demonstrating how satellite leak detection for potable water and wastewater is supporting resilient, data-driven water management on one of the world's most unique islands.On Wednesday, June 24, Andrew Hautzinger, Water Resource Professional with the New Mexico Environment Department's Water Protection Division, will participate in the panel "The Last Drop: Putting AI to Work in Utilities: From Paperwork to Pipes," exploring how artificial intelligence is supporting utility operations, asset management, and water conservation.Conference attendees can learn more about EO Discover 3.0, Recover API, and ASTERRA’s latest satellite-based water infrastructure solutions at booth 955. To schedule a demo, visit https://asterra.io/contact-us/request-a-demo/. ***About ASTERRAASTERRA provides actionable intelligence for infrastructure management, water conservation, and environmental monitoring using data from satellites and artificial intelligence. Its solutions help utilities, governments, and industries detect underground leaks, assess soil moisture, and manage water and wastewater systems and infrastructure more efficiently. ASTERRA has helped more than 600 customers worldwide find over 200,000 leaks and save one trillion gallons of water and millions of dollars annually. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io ###

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