QuickFitting Signs Agreement to Be Acquired by Everflow

Acquisition pairs QuickFitting’s differentiated connection technologies with Everflow’s nationwide distribution platform.

Joining Everflow allows us to build on that mission by combining our product innovation with a nationwide platform that expands our reach.” — Adam Horwitz, Chief Executive Officer of QuickFitting

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting, a recognized provider of innovative plumbing connection technologies and engineered product solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by Everflow.The agreement brings QuickFitting’s innovative connection technologies, including SurePresstechnology, Push-to-Connect solutions and an extensive portfolio of patented products, into Everflow’s growing portfolio of differentiated brands and product solutions. Following the acquisition, QuickFitting will leverage Everflow’s nationwide distribution platform to expand market reach while continuing to invest in product innovation and customer growth.“QuickFitting has always been focused on developing innovative technologies that solve real-world installation challenges,” said Adam Horwitz, Chief Executive Officer of QuickFitting. “Joining Everflow allows us to build on that mission by combining our product innovation with a nationwide platform that expands our reach while maintaining our commitment to quality, engineering, and customer service.”Following the transaction, QuickFitting will continue to focus on product development and on strengthening the innovative solutions customers rely on today, while leveraging Everflow’s nationwide distribution platform to expand product availability, support existing customers, and reach new markets.“QuickFitting is an excellent strategic fit for Everflow,” said Andrew Pacifico, Chief Executive Officer of Everflow. “Its portfolio of innovative products, engineering expertise, and strong customer relationships complements our existing capabilities and supports our strategy of expanding differentiated product solutions that help our customers compete and grow. By combining QuickFitting's technologies with Everflow's nationwide distribution platform, we can deliver even greater value to customers while continuing to invest in long-term product development.”Over the coming months, QuickFitting and Everflow will work together to thoughtfully integrate QuickFitting’s products into the Everflow portfolio while maintaining continuity for customers, suppliers and business partners, creating additional opportunities to better serve wholesale distributors across North America.About QuickFittingQuickFittingis a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure long-term performance. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com About Everflow SuppliesEverflow Supplies is a specialty supplier and trusted partner to wholesale distributors nationwide. Through its growing network of distribution centers, extensive inventory, and commitment to customer success, Everflow delivers dependable solutions that help customers grow and compete in their markets.

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