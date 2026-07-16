QuickFitting Expands Brass Push-to-Connect Line with 47 New SKUs Across Eight Product Categories

New fittings, valves, installation kits, and outdoor plumbing products solve repair, retrofit, appliance connection, and rough-in challenges

These 47 SKUs make our brass push-to-connect line more complete and more useful in the situations professionals encounter every day. This expansion goes beyond adding sizes.” — Malinda Alderete, Product Manager at QuickFitting

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Takeaways-QuickFitting has added 47 new SKUs across eight product categories to its lead-free brass push-to-connect line, significantly expanding its range of repair, connection, and water-control solutions.-The new products close gaps in repair, retrofit, appliance connection, rough-in, and outdoor applications, allowing professionals to complete more work without soldering, crimping, gluing, or specialized installation tools.-The expansion extends the role of push-to-connect technology through purpose-built solutions such as polybutylene transitions, water hammer arrestor tees, and frost-free sillcocks, helping reduce installation time across a wider range of everyday plumbing projects.QuickFitting, a leader in plumbing and HVAC connection solutions, has expanded its brass push-to-connect product line with 47 new SKUs across eight product categories. The push fitting end of these lead-free brass products install without soldering, crimping, gluing, or specialized tools. This gives plumbers, remodelers, and maintenance professionals a fast, flame-free option for repairs, renovations, appliance installations, and outdoor water supply access.The extension fills key gaps in the existing assortment with purpose-built solutions for time-consuming installation challenges. New slip repair adapters and slip repair ball valves simplify repairs where existing rigid tubing has limited movement, while polybutylene transition elbows provide a connection from legacy polybutylene tubing to approved copper, PEX, or CPVC tubing during repair and renovation work.Water hammer arrestor tees help absorb pressure spikes caused by quick-closing appliance valves, while dual-handle stop valves allow a single water supply connection to serve two fixtures or appliances with independent shutoff control. Application-specific kits for dishwashers, faucets, ice makers, and water filters combine commonly required components into a single package, reducing the number of separately sourced parts needed on the job.For rough-in and distribution work, copper stub out elbows feature an engineer-designed mounting bracket that delivers greater stability than conventional brackets, creating a secure, installation-ready transition for fixture supply lines. Cross tees support compact multidirectional distribution, while full-port ball valves with drains and drop-ear mounting points combine shutoff, drainage, and secure attachment in one assembly.The line also broadens QuickFitting's outdoor offering with hose bibbs, drop-ear garden valves, anti-siphon frost-free sillcocks, and valves with integrated drains for exterior water access, freeze protection, system servicing, and seasonal winterization."These 47 SKUs make our brass push-to-connect line more complete and more useful in the situations professionals encounter every day," said Malinda Alderete, Product Manager at QuickFitting. "This expansion goes beyond adding sizes. It introduces repair fittings, transition products, appliance connections, drainage solutions, and outdoor plumbing products that solve specific installation challenges and reduce labor time on the job."QuickFitting’s push-to-connect products are designed for use with approved copper, PEX, and CPVC tubing in residential and light commercial plumbing applications, including potable water systems. Connections can be released using QuickFitting's patented Slip Clip™ Release Tool where permitted by the applicable product installation requirements, allowing fittings to be removed for system modification, repair, or reconfiguration.The brass line extension is backed by QuickFitting's warranty coverage, including a limited lifetime warranty on fittings (25 years for direct-burial applications), seven years on valves, and five years on hoses.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is included in QuickFitting's brass line extension?The extension adds 47 new SKUs across eight product categories. Products include slip repair adapters and ball valves, polybutylene transition elbows, water hammer arrestor tees, dual-handle stop valves, copper stub-out elbows, cross tees, appliance and fixture installation kits, and outdoor products such as hose bibbs, drop-ear garden valves, and anti-siphon frost-free sillcocks.What tubing types are the new QuickFitting products compatible with?Brass push-to-connect fitting ends with a tan/beige push ring are designed for use with approved copper, PEX, and CPVC tubing. Polybutylene transition fittings have a grey push ring to designate the end that is compatible with approved polybutylene tubing. Installers should follow the compatibility and installation requirements for each product.Do QuickFitting brass push-to-connect products require soldering or specialized tools?No. The products install without soldering, crimping, gluing, or specialized installation tools, making them suitable for both planned projects and time-sensitive repairs.Can QuickFitting push-to-connect products be removed after installation?Yes. Connections can be released using QuickFitting's patented Slip Clip™ Release Tool where permitted by the applicable product installation requirements, allowing fittings to be removed for system modification, repair, or reconfiguration.What warranty covers the new QuickFitting products?The brass line extension is backed by a limited lifetime warranty on fittings (25 years for direct-burial applications), seven years on valves, and five years on hoses.For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com About QuickFittingQuickFittingis a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure long-term performance. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com

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