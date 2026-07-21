RTA Outdoor Living Tops 1,000 Google Reviews With a 5-Star Rating for Outdoor Kitchens Sold Entirely Online

A review analysis finds homeowners buying $20,000 to $80,000 outdoor kitchens online value design and project management as much as the finished product

The real test is how you respond when something goes wrong. Our customers know we take ownership, communicate honestly and work until the issue is resolved.” — Kevin Margera, director of operations at RTA Outdoor Living

GREENLAND, NH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Takeaways- RTA Outdoor Living has earned more than 1,000 Google reviews at an overall 5-star rating for custom outdoor kitchens sold through a fully virtual design-to-delivery process.- An analysis of 958 reviews, completed as the company crossed 1,000, found "design" appeared 454 times and "process" 452 times, ahead of "product" at 333. About 40% of the reviews named an RTA employee.- RTA Outdoor Living credits the milestone to a proactive Customer Success model that guides homeowners through design, production, freight delivery and installation rather than responding only after problems occur.RTA Outdoor Living has earned more than 1,000 Google reviews at an overall 5-star rating, an unusual milestone for a company that asks homeowners to buy a high-value custom outdoor kitchen entirely online, without ever seeing it in person.RTA Outdoor Living designs and sells outdoor kitchens ranging from roughly $20,000 to $80,000. Customers decide on layout, materials and appliances remotely, without visiting a showroom or seeing the finished outdoor kitchen before it arrives. For the company, moving the transaction online was only part of the problem. It also had to recreate the confidence a showroom provides.RTA Outdoor Living credits its review record to a Customer Success model built to guide homeowners proactively through each stage rather than wait for questions or problems to surface. The company stays involved through design, made-to-order production, delivery and installation, and says the job isn't done until the outdoor kitchen is in use.That approach shows up throughout the company's feedback. An analysis of 958 reviews, completed shortly before the company crossed the 1,000-review mark, found "design" appeared 454 times and "process" 452 times, while "product" appeared 333 times and "service" 316. About 40% of the reviews named at least one RTA Outdoor Living employee. The pattern was clear. Customers were weighing the whole project, not just the finished outdoor kitchen.When a Project Goes WrongOne Tennessee project tested that model. After a manufacturing delay, the freight carrier destroyed the customer's kitchen in transit. Already frustrated, he threatened to cancel. RTA Outdoor Living promised a replacement the following week and, rather than risk freight again, members of its manufacturing team in Cambridge City, Indiana loaded the new kitchen, drove it to Tennessee and installed it themselves. The customer later left a 5-star review."Core values shouldn't just be words on a poster in the office," said Kevin Margera, director of operations at RTA Outdoor Living. "The real test is how you respond when something goes wrong. Our customers know we take ownership, communicate honestly and work until the issue is resolved."Every RTA Outdoor Living kitchen is made to order for an individual property, so customer measurements affect design, production and final fit. Heavy concrete components then travel through third-party freight networks in large protective crates, which can introduce transit delays, delivery access problems and other variables outside the company's control. The company's answer is to prepare homeowners for each stage, keep communication steady and give them one clear point of contact when circumstances change. It tracks the experience through Net Promoter Score surveys and an internal measure it calls PCX, or Perfect Customer Experience, and organizes its work around four principles: Do the Right Thing Unconditionally, Serve Remarkably, Be the Expert Guide and Consistently Excellent."Being an expert guide means educating customers, answering questions honestly and setting clear expectations," Margera said. "Consistent communication and follow-through help customers feel confident that they're in good hands."RTA Outdoor Living invites every customer to leave a Google review after a project is completed and offers no incentives, discounts, gifts or compensation in exchange. The company sees the 1,000-review milestone as a measure of whether it carried customer trust from the first design conversation through delivery and installation.Frequently Asked QuestionsHow much does a custom outdoor kitchen from RTA Outdoor Living cost?RTA Outdoor Living's custom outdoor kitchens generally run about $20,000 to $80,000, depending on size, layout, materials and the appliances selected.How does buying an outdoor kitchen online from RTA Outdoor Living work?The process runs virtually from start to finish. Homeowners plan the layout and select materials and appliances with the design team, approve the design, and RTA Outdoor Living builds the kitchen to order and ships it nationwide with delivery and installation support.How is a custom outdoor kitchen delivered?Each kitchen is made to order and shipped nationwide on LTL freight in large protective wooden crates. Because the crates are heavy, homeowners should confirm delivery access at the property before the shipment arrives.What happens if a custom outdoor kitchen is damaged during freight delivery?Policies vary by company. Before buying, homeowners should ask how freight damage and replacement components are handled and who coordinates the resolution.About RTA Outdoor LivingRTA Outdoor Living is a leading provider of custom prefab outdoor kitchen solutions, designed to make high-quality outdoor living accessible and easy to implement. With a focus on streamlined design, durable materials, and a digital-first, virtual approach, RTA helps homeowners create outdoor spaces that are both functional and built for everyday use. For more information, visit rtaoutdoorliving.com

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