REFINERY CALCULATOR INC’S HYDROGEN DATA NOW AVAILABLE ON ICE

Refinery Calc expands access to hydrogen pricing, refinery optimization intelligence, and carbon analytics through ICE’s global market data infrastructure.

We are excited to work alongside ICE to expand access to refinery intelligence and support more informed decision making across crude oil, refined products, hydrogen, and carbon markets.” — Rommel Oates

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refinery Calculator Inc. (" Refinery Calc "), a leader in refinery intelligence, optimization technology and energy transition analytics, today announced a data collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE ), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets.Through this collaboration, ICE customers will gain access to refinery optimization intelligence, hydrogen market pricing, and carbon analytics powered by Refinery Calc's proprietary technology and market expertise.By combining engineering based refinery optimization, market intelligence, carbon analytics, and Hydrogen Calc 's proprietary hydrogen spot market pricing assessments, we help market participants better understand the operational and economic forces shaping global energy markets.“Through ICE's global technology and data infrastructure, this intelligence will now be available to a broader audience of customers seeking deeper insight into evolving energy market dynamics,” said Rommel Oates, Founder and CEO of Refinery Calc. “We are excited to work alongside ICE to expand access to refinery intelligence and support more informed decision making across crude oil, refined products, hydrogen, and carbon markets.”Refinery Calc’s data will be available over the ICE Consolidated Feed, which aggregates content from 600+ data streams in a normalized format. Used by banks, asset managers, hedge funds, ISVs and redistributors, the Consolidated Feed delivers a range of global financial information with multi-asset class coverage, including equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, commodities, energy and ETFs.About Refinery Calculator Inc.Refinery Calculator Inc. is a global refinery intelligence and new energy market analytics company that transforms complex refinery operations into actionable economic insights. Powered by its proprietary Engine Mode Optimization technology, Refinery Calc models how refineries are expected to operate under changing market conditions, enabling customers to forecast crude demand, refined product supply, refinery margins, emissions performance, and competitive positioning across global energy markets.The company helps traders, investors, producers, asset managers, and market participants better understand the operational drivers behind energy market behavior. Through its Hydrogen Calc division, Refinery Calc also provides hydrogen spot market pricing, commercial intelligence, and energy transition analytics to industrial consumers, project developers, investors, and market participants worldwide.Media ContactRommel OatesFounder & CEORefinery Calculator Inc.roates@refinerycalc.com

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