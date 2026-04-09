Refinery Calc and Enverus Announce Strategic Partnership to Power AI-Powered Refinery Intel within Instant Analyst

Refinery Calc and Enverus partner to embed refinery data into Instant Analyst, delivering real-time refining intelligence within MarketView Sphere workflows.

Partnering with Enverus allows us to deliver that intelligence directly into their AI powered workflows traders rely on every day...making complex refining dynamics accessible in real time.” — Rommel Oates

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refinery Calc ™, a global leader in comprehensive refinery operations market intelligence and Enverus , the most trusted energy dedicated SaaS and analytics platform, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Refinery Calc’s proprietary refinery operations analytics into Enverus’s Instant Analyst™, the AI-powered research engine within MarketView Sphere, the modern, web-based evolution of MarketView. This integration brings exclusive, refinery-driven intelligence into Sphere’s real-time web-based platform.The collaboration marks a significant advancement in AI-enabled energy research, making refinery operations market intelligence natively accessible within MarketView Sphere’s unified analytics workspace. Traders, crude producers, marketers, risk managers, and financial institutions can now access real-time refinery insight within the same AI-powered workflows they rely on daily, without searching across platforms or maintaining legacy tools.Through this partnership, users will have access to immediate, actionable insights and answers to complex questions about refining, crude, and refined product market impacts.Bringing Refinery Economics Into the AI WorkflowRefinery operations are among the most influential drivers of global crude pricing, refined product balances, and regional margin shifts. Yet the economic decisions behind refinery behavior have historically remained opaque and difficult to quantify in real time.By integrating Refinery Calc’s refining operational market intelligence into Instant Analyst, users gain refinery-driven context instantly, directly inside their existing workspaces. Sphere’s AI ready platform reduces manual interpretation and enables users to ask natural language questions and receive structured, refinery economic answers in seconds. This gives traders and analysts a faster, clearer advantage to addressing market problems like:● Anticipating the results of petroleum reporting institutions such as the EIA for product yields, margins and refinery runs.● Forecasting crude trade flows, relative crude values and responses to shifts in crude availability from the point of view of the refinery.● Deciphering refinery crude preferences and substitution economics that drive differentials between grades like light vs sour or Canadian vs Venezuelan heavy sour.● Assessing the production impacts due to refinery outages and turnaround cycles hence causing market recalibration of forward curves and product yield estimates.Rather than manually interpreting reports or searching across platforms, users can ask natural-language questions in Instant Analyst and receive structured, refinery-driven insights instantly.Executive Perspectives“Refinery economics play a key role in driving global energy markets, but understanding the ‘why’ behind refinery decisions has traditionally required specialized modeling and expertise,” said Rommel Oates, Founder of Refinery Calc. “Partnering with Enverus allows us to deliver that intelligence directly into their AI powered workflows traders rely on every day. Together, we are opening the refinery black box and making complex refining dynamics accessible in real time.”“Integrating Refinery Calc’s refinery modeling capabilities into Instant Analyst strengthens the intelligence available within MarketView Sphere,” said Matt Wilcoxson, EVP Strategic Development. “Sphere delivers a modern, continuously updated environment where AI powered insights, modeling, and market data come together. This partnership brings deep refining expertise directly into the workflows that shape trading decisions, risk management, and market strategy every day.”Differentiating MarketView Through Unique Refinery IntelligenceThe partnership strengthens MarketView Sphere’s position as a comprehensive energy intelligence platform by adding specialized refinery economics that are not widely available through traditional market data providers.By combining:-AI powered research workflows-Proprietary refinery economic modeling-Timely alert driven intelligence-Structured and searchable analyticsRefinery Calc and Enverus are delivering a differentiated solution designed for today’s fast moving, volatility driven energy markets.About Refinery CalcRefinery Calc is a global refining market intelligence platform that translates complex refinery operations into actionable economic insight. Through its proprietary Engine Mode optimization technology and scenario analysis, Refinery Calc enables traders, producers, asset managers, and analysts to better understand refinery behavior, crude valuations, margin dynamics, and supply impacts across global oil markets.About EnverusEnverus is the leading energy SaaS and analytics company providing data, insights, and AI powered solutions to energy companies, financial institutions, and commodity traders worldwide. Its MarketView and Instant Analyst platforms deliver workflow integrated intelligence that enhances decision making across the energy value chain.Contact🔹 Refinery Calc: info@refinerycalc.com | www.refinerycalc.com 🔹 Enverus:media@enverus.com | www.enverus.com

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