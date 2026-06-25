Refinery Calc Announces Data Agreement with Curveseries

Integration brings refinery-level margin, yield, crude valuation, and operational intelligence into Curveseries trading analytics workflows.

Refinery Calc takes a different approach. We model refinery economics and optimization behavior directly...Bringing this intelligence into Curveseries gives traders a powerful new source of alpha.” — Rommel Oates, Founder and CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSTON, June 25, 2026 — Refinery Calculator Inc. (" Refinery Calc "), the leading refinery intelligence platform for refinery economics, operational behavior, and crude valuation analytics, today announced a new data agreement with Curveseries Pte Ltd (“Curveseries”), a trading analytics company focused on advanced visualization and analytical tools for energy market participants.Under the agreement, Refinery Calc's proprietary refinery intelligence datasets will be integrated into the Curveseries platform and will be available for purchase as an add-on subscription. The integration will allow users to access refinery-level operational intelligence directly within their existing trading and market analysis workflows.The partnership brings together Curveseries' powerful analytics environment with Refinery Calc's unique ability to model refinery economics and optimization behavior across more than 600 global refineries.Unlike traditional market datasets that focus on inventories, vessel movements, exports, imports, or price trends, Refinery Calc provides insight into the refinery decisions that ultimately drive those market outcomes. By modeling refinery economics, operating constraints, and asset-level optimization decisions, Refinery Calc helps market participants identify emerging changes in crude demand, product supply, and refinery behavior before they become visible in conventional market indicators.Refinery Calc datasets available through the Curveseries platform will include refinery margins, product yields, secondary unit utilization, crude valuations, and refinery performance indicators. The combined offering will support both aggregated regional market analysis and detailed asset-level intelligence across the global refining industry.The integration is designed to help traders, analysts, investors, and commercial market participants better understand one of the largest sources of dislocation in energy markets: the gap between actual refinery behavior and prevailing market assumptions."Energy markets are often surprised when refinery behavior diverges from consensus expectations," said Rommel Oates, Founder and CEO of Refinery Calc. "Most market participants rely on inventories, flows, and price signals to infer refinery activity after the fact. Refinery Calc takes a different approach. We model refinery economics and optimization behavior directly, enabling users to identify shifts in crude demand, product yields, and refinery operations before those changes are reflected in traditional market indicators. Bringing this intelligence into Curveseries gives traders a powerful new source of alpha."Through the integration, Curveseries users will gain access to forward-looking refinery intelligence to help explain changing market conditions, identify emerging supply-demand imbalances, and detect emerging opportunities across crude oil and refined product markets.The companies also expect the relationship to support future joint product development initiatives, including advanced refinery alert systems, anomaly detection tools, and predictive market signals designed to help users identify important changes in refinery behavior as they develop.“Energy markets are increasingly shaped by refinery-level decisions that are not immediately visible in traditional indicators,” said Chng Chang Ching, Managing Director of Curveseries. “By integrating Refinery Calc’s refinery intelligence into Curveseries, we are equipping traders, analysts, and investors with forward-looking insights that reveal the operational drivers behind market movements. This partnership strengthens our mission to help clients identify opportunities, manage risk, and make more informed decisions.”ABOUT REFINERY CALCRefinery Calc transforms refinery operations into actionable market intelligence. The platform delivers refinery-level margin analysis, yield forecasting, crude valuation, operational intelligence, and optimization-driven market insights across more than 600 global refineries. Refinery Calc serves traders, investors, producers, asset managers, refiners, and market intelligence professionals seeking to understand how refinery behavior impacts global energy markets.ABOUT CURVESERIESCurveseries provides advanced charting and analytics tools for commodity and energy market participants. The platform combines intuitive visualization capabilities with proprietary and third-party datasets, helping traders, analysts, and businesses identify opportunities, manage risk, and make more informed trading and hedging decisions.

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