Aesthetic Associates Centre Welcomes Dr. Nathaniel Roberson

Aesthetic Associates Centre in Amherst, NY Exterior of Aesthetic Associates Centre in Amherst, NY Dr. Nathaniel Roberson & Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr. at the Aesthetic Associates Centre Samuel Shatkin Jr., MD - Helping You Become Your Best Self Dr. Nathaniel Roberson & Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr.

Western New York Native Returns Home to Join Long-Established Plastic Surgery Practice

Dr. Roberson’s return to Western New York reminds me of my own path. I came home to join my father in practice, and that experience shaped the way I care for patients.” — Samuel Shatkin Jr., MD, FACS

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetic Associates Centre is pleased to announce that Nathaniel Roberson, MD, a Western New York native and plastic surgeon, will join the practice in August 2026.Dr. Roberson returns home after completing advanced training in plastic surgery and will provide consultations for a range of aesthetic procedures, including breast surgery, body contouring, liposuction, tummy tuck surgery, facial rejuvenation, and other plastic surgery procedures.For Samuel Shatkin Jr., MD, FACS , Dr. Roberson’s arrival is especially meaningful. Aesthetic Associates Centre was founded by Dr. Shatkin and his father, Samuel Shatkin Sr., DDS, MD, building on a family tradition of plastic surgery care in Western New York that spans more than six decades.“Dr. Roberson’s return to Western New York reminds me of my own path,” said Dr. Shatkin. “I came home to join my father in practice, and that experience shaped the way I care for patients. Practicing plastic surgery here is about more than training and technique. It is about understanding the people, values, and personality of this community.”Dr. Shatkin said Dr. Roberson’s addition continues that legacy while expanding access for patients seeking individualized aesthetic care.“Western New York patients value honesty, trust, and natural-looking results,” Dr. Shatkin added. “They want thoughtful guidance and a surgeon who understands their goals. As someone from this community, Dr. Roberson brings that perspective with him from the very beginning.”Aesthetic Associates Centre offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services, including facial rejuvenation, breast and body surgery, injectables, laser treatments, skin care, and medical spa services. Dr. Roberson’s arrival will allow the practice to expand surgical consultation availability while continuing its commitment to personalized care, patient education, and long-term relationships.“Bringing Dr. Roberson into our practice is about the future,” said Dr. Shatkin. “My father helped establish our foundation, I have had the privilege of carrying it forward, and now Dr. Roberson will help continue that tradition for the next generation of patients in Western New York.”“I am excited to return home and join Aesthetic Associates Centre,” said Dr. Roberson. “This is an opportunity to become part of a respected practice with a long history of patient care, education, and innovation. I look forward to helping patients feel informed, comfortable, and confident we work to reach their aesthetic goals!”Patients may begin scheduling consultations with Dr. Roberson for breast and body procedures, facial aesthetic surgery, and comprehensive plastic surgery evaluations.For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact:Aesthetic Associates CentreKim Lewandowski MA2500 Kensington AvenueBuffalo, NY 14226Phone: (716) 839-1700Website: www.gr8look.com About Aesthetic Associates CentreAesthetic Associates Centre is a Western New York plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practice founded by Samuel Shatkin Jr., MD, FACS, and his father, Samuel Shatkin Sr., DDS, MD. The practice offers surgical and non-surgical aesthetic care, including facial rejuvenation, breast and body surgery, injectables, laser treatments, skin care, and medical spa services. With a legacy of plastic surgery care in Western New York spanning more than six decades, Aesthetic Associates Centre is committed to personalized treatment, patient education, safety, and natural-looking results.

Your Hometown Health Connection w/ Dr. Sam Shatkin Jr. | Plastic Surgery in Buffalo, NY

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