Scranton Mini Dental Implant Centers of America Highlights 77-Year Legacy and Advanced Implant Care

Dr. Albert Hazzouri Jr. - Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA Our Office - Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA Dr. Albert Hazzouri & His Daughter Future Dentist - Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA Logo Operatory - Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA

Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton highlights Dr. Hazzouri’s implant expertise, modern technology, patient videos, and 24/7 chat.

We've been located in Scranton for 77 years and serve our community with two simple beliefs: with the finest care, any smile can be beautiful, and everyone should be able to afford a beautiful smile.” — Dr. Albert Hazzouri Jr.

SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA is highlighting the continued growth of a long-standing dental practice with deep roots in the Scranton community. Led by Dr. Albert Hazzouri , Dr. Louis Genello, and Dr. Andrew Knott, the practice has served Scranton-area patients for more than 77 years. The practice’s history began with Dr. Albert Hazzouri Sr., and the family legacy is set to continue into a third generation, as Dr. Hazzouri’s daughter was recently accepted into dental school at the University of Pennsylvania.This generational connection gives the practice a strong sense of continuity. Patients who visit the Scranton office are not only receiving dental care from an experienced team, but also from a practice shaped by decades of family commitment to dentistry. Dr. Hazzouri’s daughter will prepare at the University of Pennsylvania to carry forward the family’s dental legacy as a third-generation dentist.Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton provides a range of implant treatment options, including mini dental implants and conventional dental implants. The practice has placed special focus on minimally invasive implant care, patient education, and technology-supported treatment planning.A key part of this approach is the practice’s dedicated dental implant suite. This space is designed specifically for implant treatment and supports procedures that may involve smaller implants, less invasive techniques, and streamlined appointments when clinically appropriate. For patients who are missing one tooth, several teeth, or a full arch of teeth, the suite provides a focused setting for consultation, planning, placement, and restoration.Mini dental implants are often used as an alternative to traditional implant methods in selected cases. Because they are smaller in diameter than conventional implants, they may allow some patients to receive implant-supported teeth with a less invasive procedure. In certain cases, mini dental implants may also reduce the need for bone grafting, shorten treatment timelines, or make implant care available to patients who were previously told they were not candidates for traditional implants.The practice emphasizes that implant treatment should be based on each patient’s anatomy, health history, bone structure, and long-term goals. For this reason, Dr. Hazzouri and his team use diagnostic technology such as CBCT imaging to help evaluate the jaw, identify bone volume, and plan implant placement with greater detail. CBCT technology provides three-dimensional images that support a clearer view of the teeth, jawbone, nerves, sinuses, and surrounding structures.This technology is part of the practice’s broader commitment to modern implant dentistry. By combining advanced imaging, a dedicated implant suite, and experience with both mini and conventional implant systems, Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton offers patients access to multiple treatment paths under one roof.Dr. Hazzouri holds diplomate status in the International Academy of Mini Dental Implants, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, the American Society of Osseointegration, and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. According to the practice, he is the only dentist in the region to hold diplomate status in all four of these organizations.This level of training and recognition reflects his advanced expertise across both mini and conventional implant systems. For patients, that means access to a broader range of implant solutions from a dentist trained in multiple approaches. Rather than relying on one implant method for every case, the practice can evaluate whether mini dental implants, conventional implants, or another restorative option may be better suited to the patient’s needs.“Every patient deserves a clear explanation of their options before making a decision about dental implant treatment,” said Dr. Albert Hazzouri. “Our goal is to use the right tools, the right technology, and the right treatment approach for each person. Mini dental implants have opened the door for many patients who want stable teeth but may not want or may not qualify for more involved procedures.”Our Scranton implant center practice also places strong emphasis on education. Its website includes an educational video library with approximately 50 videos that explain dental implant topics in plain language. These videos are designed to help patients better understand treatment options before scheduling a visit or making a decision about care.The video library covers topics related to mini dental implants, denture stabilization, full-mouth tooth replacement, single-tooth replacement, treatment planning, and common questions patients ask before choosing implant care. The goal is to give patients a reliable place to learn about dental treatment at their own pace.For many patients, missing teeth affect more than appearance. Tooth loss can make it harder to chew, speak clearly, and feel comfortable in social settings. Loose dentures can also create daily frustration, especially when they shift during meals or conversations. Implant-supported teeth may help address these concerns by adding stability and support.Mini dental implants can be used in several ways. They may help stabilize a lower denture, support a fixed bridge, replace individual missing teeth, or support a full-arch restoration in selected cases. Because of their smaller size, they are often placed using a minimally invasive technique. Some patients may also be able to receive temporary teeth or improved denture stability sooner than with traditional implant approaches, depending on their clinical situation.Traditional dental implants remain an effective option for many patients as well. Conventional implants may be recommended when a patient’s bone structure, bite forces, restoration design, or long-term treatment needs call for a larger implant system. Dr. Hazzouri’s experience across both mini and conventional implant systems allows the practice to compare options and recommend a treatment plan based on the patient’s specific case.“Patients often come to us after being told they need extensive surgery or that implants are not possible for them,” said Dr. Hazzouri. “In some cases, mini dental implants may provide another path. In other cases, conventional implants may still be the better choice. The important step is a detailed evaluation, supported by proper imaging and clear communication.”The practice’s use of CBCT imaging helps with that evaluation. Unlike standard two-dimensional dental X-rays, CBCT scans provide a more complete view of oral structures. This can help the team assess bone width, bone height, and the location of important anatomical features. The information can then be used to plan implant placement with attention to safety, stability, and restoration needs.Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton also offers 24/7 live chat through its website. This service gives patients a way to ask questions, request information, or take the first step toward scheduling outside of regular office hours. For patients who work during the day, care for family members, or feel nervous about calling a dental office, the live chat feature provides another point of access.The practice’s website is designed as a patient resource, not only a place to request an appointment. Along with the video library and live chat, the site provides information about implant treatment, mini dental implants, denture options, and related dental services. Patients can review educational content before speaking with the team, which may make in-office conversations more focused and easier to understand.This focus on education reflects a larger shift in dentistry. Many patients want to understand their choices before committing to treatment. They may want to know how mini dental implants differ from traditional implants, whether loose dentures can be stabilized, how long treatment may take, and what factors affect eligibility. By offering a video library and online access, the Scranton practice gives patients more ways to prepare for those discussions.Dr. Louis Genello and Dr. Andrew Knott also contribute to the practice’s patient-centered approach. Together with Dr. Hazzouri, they support a care model built around evaluation, communication, and long-term function. The team works with patients who need routine dental care, restorative care, and implant-supported tooth replacement.For patients considering dental implants, one of the most common barriers is uncertainty. Some people worry that they waited too long, have too much bone loss, or cannot tolerate a lengthy surgical process. Others are unsure whether they need to replace one tooth, several teeth, or an entire denture. The practice addresses these concerns through consultation, imaging, and discussion of available treatment options.Mini dental implants may be especially meaningful for denture wearers. Loose lower dentures can move while eating or speaking, even when adhesives are used. Implant stabilization can help secure a denture by connecting it to implants placed in the jaw. This added support may improve comfort and confidence for patients who have struggled with removable dentures.Full-mouth tooth replacement is another area where implant planning matters. Patients who are missing most or all of their teeth may have several options, including implant-stabilized dentures, fixed bridges, or other full-arch solutions. The right choice depends on the patient’s oral health, bone structure, budget, lifestyle, and preference for removable or fixed teeth.The dental implant suite at Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton supports these treatment conversations by providing a dedicated environment for implant care. Having a focused space for implant procedures helps the practice organize technology, instruments, imaging, and treatment workflows around the needs of implant patients.The practice’s long history in Scranton also gives context to its current growth. What began with Dr. Albert Hazzouri Sr. has continued through the work of Dr. Albert Hazzouri and the current team. With Dr. Hazzouri’s daughter preparing to attend dental school at the University of Pennsylvania, the practice’s story continues as a family commitment to dentistry across three generations.For local patients, that continuity may be meaningful. Dental care often involves trust built over time. Families may return to the same practice because they value familiar faces, consistent communication, and a team that understands their history. A generational practice can provide that sense of connection while still investing in updated technology and treatment options.Dr. Hazzouri’s diplomate status in multiple implant organizations further supports the practice’s implant-focused services. The International Academy of Mini Dental Implants, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, the American Society of Osseointegration, and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry each represent areas of study and professional involvement in implant dentistry. Holding diplomate status in all four reflects a broad commitment to continuing education and clinical development in implant treatment.This training is relevant because implant dentistry is not a single procedure. It includes diagnosis, surgical planning, bone evaluation, restoration design, occlusion, maintenance, and long-term follow-up. Mini dental implants and conventional implants each have different clinical uses. A dentist trained in both systems can evaluate a wider range of choices and explain why one option may be preferred over another.The practice encourages patients with missing teeth, loose dentures, failing teeth, or questions about implant treatment to use the website as a first step. Visitors can watch educational videos, learn about mini dental implants, explore treatment categories, and connect through 24/7 live chat.Patients who have been told they are not candidates for traditional implants may also benefit from an evaluation. While mini dental implants are not appropriate for every case, they may offer an option for certain patients with limited bone or those seeking a less invasive path. A clinical exam and CBCT imaging can help determine what is possible.Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton continues to serve patients throughout the area with a focus on implant education, minimally invasive treatment options, and technology-supported care. Through its dedicated implant suite, CBCT imaging, video library, live chat access, and experienced dental team, the practice aims to make dental implant information easier to understand and treatment options easier to explore.Patients can visit the Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton website to learn more about mini dental implants, conventional dental implants, denture stabilization, full-mouth tooth replacement, and related dental services.About Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PAMini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA provides dental implant services, including mini dental implants and conventional implant options. Led by Dr. Albert Hazzouri, Dr. Louis Genello, and Dr. Andrew Knott, the practice serves patients seeking tooth replacement, denture stabilization, and restorative dental care. The practice features a dedicated dental implant suite, CBCT imaging, an educational video library with approximately 50 videos, and 24/7 live chat through its website.

Serving Scranton, PA for Over 77 Years | Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA

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