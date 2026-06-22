The Mini Dental Implant Center of America in Scranton Launches New Website With 50-Video Patient Education Library

Our Office - Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA Dr. Albert Hazzouri & His Daughter Future Dentist - Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA Dr. Albert Hazzouri Jr. - Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA Operatory - Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scranton, PA Mini Dental Implant Centers of America

New website features 50 educational videos, 24/7 live chat, and online resources to help patients explore solutions for missing teeth and loose dentures.

We've been in Scranton for 77 years and have served our community with two simple beliefs: with the finest care, any smile can be beautiful, and everyone should be able to afford a beautiful smile.” — Dr. Albert Hazzouri Jr.

SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mini Dental Implant Center of America in Scranton , Pennsylvania has launched a newly redesigned website to help patients better understand their options for replacing missing teeth and stabilizing loose dentures. The site features a comprehensive video library, video and written patient testimonials, a weekly blog, 24/7 live chat, a 30-second implant pre-qualification quiz, and an online contact form. Free consultations are available for patients who want to discuss their situation with the care team.The practice is led by Dr. Albert Hazzouri Jr. , Dr. Louis Genello, and Dr. Andrew Knott, who specialize in mini dental implants and conventional dental implants. The new website is designed to give patients in Scranton and the surrounding region a clear, accessible starting point for researching tooth replacement and implant-supported denture options before scheduling an appointment.A Website Built Around Patient EducationMany people begin researching dental care online before they ever contact a practice. They want to understand what a procedure involves, how long recovery takes, and how different options compare. Online information can be inconsistent or difficult to interpret, particularly when it comes to implant dentistry.The new website addresses this by presenting information about dental implants, mini dental implants, dentures, and implant-supported restorations in straightforward language. Service pages explain how treatments work and describe the situations in which they may be recommended. Patients can explore content at their own pace and return to it as needed before or after a consultation.By organizing educational resources in a single, easy-to-navigate location, the practice gives patients the tools to arrive at consultations with a clearer picture of their options and more specific questions to ask.50 Educational Videos Covering Implants, Dentures, and MoreThe video library is one of the most substantial features of the new website. It includes 50 patient-focused videos organized by topic, covering dental implants, mini dental implants, dentures, implant dentures, and general questions patients commonly ask. Several videos also give visitors an introduction to the practice and its approach to care.Many dental procedures are difficult to understand through written descriptions alone. Video explanations allow patients to see how treatments work, understand the steps involved, and get a clearer sense of what recovery looks like. For patients who are uncertain about whether a procedure is right for them, this format can make a significant difference in their level of comfort before a consultation.The library is available to anyone who visits the site, with no registration required. Patients can watch as many or as few videos as they need, revisit them at any time, and use them as preparation for an in-person appointment.Video and Written Testimonials From Real PatientsIn addition to educational content, the website features testimonials from patients who have received treatment at the practice. These are available in both video and written form.For many people considering dental implants, hearing directly from others who have gone through the process is helpful in a way that clinical descriptions are not. Patient accounts address the experience of treatment itself: what led them to seek care, what the consultation process was like, and how their daily life changed after their dental concerns were addressed.By including both video and written testimonials, the practice gives prospective patients multiple ways to learn about what to expect before committing to an appointment.Mini Dental Implants: What the Website ExplainsA central focus of the new website is mini dental implants, which the practice uses to replace missing teeth and to stabilize loose or uncomfortable dentures. Mini implants are smaller in diameter than conventional implants, and that difference has direct clinical implications.Because the implant is narrower, the procedure typically requires less bone density, often eliminates the need for bone grafting, and results in a shorter recovery than conventional implant surgery. In many cases, the placement of mini implants and the attachment of a restoration can be completed in a single visit.For patients living with removable dentures, mini implants can anchor the denture more securely, reducing movement and eliminating the need for adhesives. For patients with one or more missing teeth, mini implants can support a crown or bridge with less surgical involvement than a conventional implant procedure.The website presents this information factually, explaining how mini implants work and why a dentist might recommend them over other options based on a patient's anatomy and goals. Patients are encouraged to use the educational content as preparation for a consultation rather than as a substitute for a professional evaluation.Drs. Hazzouri Jr., Genello, and Knott are trained in both mini and conventional implant techniques. Treatment recommendations are based on what will produce the most stable, long-term result for each individual patient. When conventional implants are the better clinical choice, that is what will be recommended. When mini implants are appropriate, patients have access to a team that places them regularly.24/7 Live Chat and Online Tools for Easy AccessThe new website includes a 24/7 live chat feature that allows visitors to ask general questions and request information at any time of day. Many patients research dental care in the evenings or on weekends, when offices are closed. The live chat option gives those individuals a way to get answers and take next steps without waiting for regular business hours.A 30-second implant pre-qualification quiz is also available on the site. Visitors answer a few brief questions and receive an initial indication of whether they may be a candidate for mini dental implants. This is not a clinical assessment, but it gives patients a low-effort way to gauge their situation before scheduling a consultation.An online contact form provides an additional way for patients to reach the office, request appointments, or send questions directly to the care team.Weekly Blog Articles on Implant Dentistry and Oral HealthThe website includes a blog updated weekly with new articles on topics related to dental implants, tooth loss, denture stabilization, and oral health. Each post addresses a specific subject in plain language, covering topics that patients frequently ask about during consultations.Some articles explain how specific procedures work or what patients can expect during recovery. Others discuss how modern implant techniques have changed the treatment experience compared to older methods, or address questions that people commonly have when considering implant dentistry for the first time.Regular updates keep the site current and give returning visitors new material to read. For patients who are still in the research phase, the blog offers a way to continue learning between visits to the site.A Scranton Practice Built on Continuity and Personalized CareThe Mini Dental Implant Center of America in Scranton has roots going back to 1949, when it was founded by Dr. Albert Hazzouri Sr. Today, 77 years later, Dr. Albert Hazzouri Jr. continues that legacy alongside Dr. Genello and Dr. Knott, operating out of the historic former baggage claim building adjacent to the Lackawanna rail station. The same family has led the practice for generations, and Dr. Hazzouri's daughter was recently accepted into dental school at the University of Pennsylvania, where she will train to become the third generation of Hazzouri dentists.Dr. Hazzouri Jr. holds diplomate status in the International Academy of Mini Dental Implants, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, the American Society of Osseointegration, and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He is the only dentist in the region to hold this distinction across all four organizations. This level of credentialing reflects advanced training in both mini and conventional implant systems, and means patients have access to a broader range of implant solutions within a single practice.That expertise carries into how the practice operates on a daily basis. There are no rushed consultations, and every patient receives the time needed to ask questions and fully understand their treatment options before any decisions are made. Patients also see the same doctor at every appointment. This reflects the practice’s deliberate, boutique approach to care, which prioritizes individual attention over high patient volume.The practice houses a dedicated implant suite with two operatories and a sterilization room. The setup reflects the level of focus and investment the practice has made in implant dentistry specifically, giving the care team a controlled, purpose-built environment for every procedure.The three doctors handle the full scope of implant-related care within the same office, including implant placement, denture stabilization, restorative work, and oral surgery when needed. Patients with complex cases or those who have been told elsewhere that they are not candidates for implants are encouraged to schedule a consultation for an independent evaluation.Free Consultations Are AvailableThe practice offers free consultations for patients who want to explore their options for dental implants or implant-supported dentures. At the appointment, the evaluating doctor reviews the patient's dental and medical history, assesses bone and tissue availability, and discusses which treatment options are appropriate for that patient's specific situation.Patients receive a clear explanation of what treatment would involve, what recovery looks like, and what the cost would be before any commitment is made. The consultation is designed to give patients the information they need to make a confident, informed decision at their own pace.A Digital Resource for Scranton and the Surrounding RegionThe launch of the new website reflects a broader effort to make dental implant education more accessible to patients throughout Scranton and the surrounding communities. The educational content is available to anyone researching tooth replacement or denture stabilization options, regardless of whether they are current patients of the practice.Visitors can watch educational videos, read weekly blog articles, view patient testimonials, take the pre-qualification quiz, and use the live chat feature to ask questions at any time. For those who are ready to take a next step, free consultations can be requested directly through the website.Patients interested in learning more about mini dental implants, conventional implants, and implant-supported dentures can visit the practice's newly launched website to explore its full range of educational resources.About the Mini Dental Implant Center of America in Scranton, PAThe Mini Dental Implant Center of America in Scranton, Pennsylvania is a dental practice specializing in mini and conventional dental implants, implant-supported dentures, full-arch restorations, and related restorative and oral surgery services. Founded in 1949 by Dr. Albert A. Hazzouri Sr., the practice is led today by Dr. Albert Hazzouri Jr., Dr. Louis Genello, and Dr. Andrew Knott. It is located in the historic former Lackawanna rail station baggage claim building in Scranton and offers free consultations for patients seeking implant solutions. More information is available at scrantonminidentalimplants.com.

Serving Scranton for 77 Years - In this video, Dr. Albert Hazzouri Jr. shares a remarkable story about a patient who has trusted the practice for generations.

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