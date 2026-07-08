USEReady Appoints Vivekanandan Srinivasan to Lead Snowflake AI Adoption Practice

Vivek, a Snowflake Data Superhero and published author on Snowpark, brings deep enterprise data and GenAI experience to the role.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , a global AI, data, and analytics company, today announced the appointment of Vivekanandan Srinivasan as Practice Leader, Snowflake AI Adoption practice. In this role, Vivek will lead USEReady's Snowflake-aligned service delivery and drive go-to-market efforts.Vivek joins USEReady from Verizon, where he served as Senior Manager, GenAI Enablement, leading the company's GenAI Prompt Engineering practice. In a career spanning more than a decade, he has built analytics solutions and platforms across data science, big data, cloud analytics, and data warehousing, with deep hands-on expertise in Snowflake, generative AI, and enterprise BI. He holds a Master of Science in Data Science from Eastern University, Pennsylvania, a postgraduate program in Big Data Analytics from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy.“Vivek’s contribution to the open source community aligns with our philosophy. He has been instrumental in early Snowpark toolkit and now CocoPlus for AI adoption within Snowflake customers,” said Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady. “Timing couldn’t be better as USEReady is launching SemaBridge . As we deepen our Snowflake relationship and take SemaBridge, a semantic interoperability platform that helps enterprises maintain consistent business definitions across BI tools and modern cloud data platforms to enterprise customers, Vivek is going to lead AI adoption initiatives for our enterprise customers.”Commenting on the appointment, Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President, USEReady said, “SemaBridge is solving a problem that sits at the intersection of BI modernization, semantic governance, and Snowflake's AI capabilities, and that intersection requires someone who knows all three from the inside. Vivek has spent years in exactly that space. His appointment gives our Snowflake practice the credibility and the depth it needs to have the right conversations with the right customers.”As Practice Leader, Vivek will be responsible for building and scaling USEReady's Snowflake service capability, anchoring client delivery across Snowflake Semantic Views, Cortex Analyst, Cortex Agents, and Snowflake Intelligence, and leading practitioner and partner engagement for SemaBridge. He will also drive thought leadership and market presence within the Snowflake ecosystem, drawing on his standing as a Snowflake Data Superhero and his record as a trainer, technical blogger, and author.“Semantic interoperability is one of the most consequential unsolved problems in enterprise data right now,” said Vivek. “Organizations have invested years building business logic inside their BI environments – measures, hierarchies, KPIs that the business trusts. When they move to Snowflake for analytics and AI, that logic doesn't follow automatically. SemaBridge changes that. What drew me to USEReady was the clarity of the problem they are solving and the seriousness with which they are solving it. I am looking forward to building something that matters.”Vivek is the co-author of The Ultimate Guide to Snowpark, a practitioner reference for Snowflake's developer framework, and has served as a data science guest faculty and advisor for educational institutions. His work on Kaggle ranks in the top one percentile globally for kernel contributions. He has held previous roles at Lumel and LatentView Analytics, and conducted research at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with AI-driven data and analytics solutions that enable intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady specializes in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Through its proprietary platforms, frameworks, and agents, USEReady delivers measurable business outcomes across industries in an increasingly AI-first world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

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