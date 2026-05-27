USEReady Launches SemaBridge to Unify Business Semantics Across Snowflake, Power BI, and Enterprise AI

SemaBridge unifies business definitions across Snowflake, Power BI, Tableau, Databricks, and Microsoft Fabric.

New solution reduces semantic drift across BI tools and cloud data platforms, helping enterprises build a consistent, AI-ready semantic foundation on Snowflake

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , global data, analytics, and AI solutions company, today announced SemaBridge , a semantic interoperability platform that helps enterprises maintain consistent business definitions across BI tools and modern cloud data platforms. The announcement comes ahead of Snowflake Summit 2026 , where USEReady will demonstrate SemaBridge and meet with enterprise data teams exploring semantic modernization and AI readiness on Snowflake.For most large enterprises, business logic has accumulated over years inside BI tools — measures, hierarchies, filters, and KPI definitions built and trusted by the business. As organizations adopt Snowflake Semantic Views and AI capabilities such as Cortex Analyst and Cortex Agents, that logic does not automatically carry over resulting in semantic drift i.e. the same metric returns different values depending on which tool or interface a stakeholder uses. When dashboards, AI agents, and Snowflake-native workflows each maintain their own definition of business-critical metrics, data teams spend significant time on manual reconciliation, duplicate modeling, and trust repair – time that slows analytics modernization and undermines confidence in AI-generated answers.SemaBridge addresses this by extracting semantic models from existing BI environments — including Power BI, Tableau, and Qlik — normalizing them into an open, versioned canonical standard, and deploying governed definitions natively into Snowflake Semantic Views, Cortex Analyst, Cortex Agents, and Snowflake Intelligence. Every run is tracked with full lineage and an immutable audit trail. No credentials are stored. All processing runs entirely within the customer's own infrastructure, making SemaBridge suitable for regulated industries and privacy-sensitive enterprise environments."Many enterprises want to take the business logic they already trust in Power BI and make it available inside Snowflake for analytics and AI," said Uday Hegde, Co-founder and CEO, USEReady. "SemaBridge helps them do that without starting from scratch — translating existing semantic logic into governed, reusable definitions that power Snowflake Semantic Views, Cortex Analyst, and Cortex Agents consistently across the organization."Commenting on the announcement Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder and President, USEReady said, “Semantic drift is one of those problems that every data leader recognizes the moment you name it. With SemaBridge enterprises won’t have to choose between the BI investments they have made and the AI capabilities they want to adopt since it connects the two — without rework, without data movement, and without compromising governance."SemaBridge supports a range of enterprise capabilities in a single automated pipeline: extracting and normalizing measures, dimensions, hierarchies, relationships, and filters; detecting semantic drift and unsupported mappings before deployment; synchronizing definitions across Snowflake, Power BI, Tableau, Databricks, and Microsoft Fabric; and grounding AI agents in the same business definitions used across BI dashboards — closing the gap between what reports show and what AI answers.SemaBridge is available now for enterprise demonstrations and proof-of-concept engagements. USEReady is offering a limited number of Semantic Health Check and Cortex Agent Readiness POC engagements to help Snowflake customers identify semantic inconsistencies, assess Power BI-to-Snowflake translation opportunities, and accelerate governed AI adoption.To request a demo or discuss a POC, write to contact@semabridge.com or visit www.semabridge.com About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with AI-driven data and analytics solutions that enable intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady specializes in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Through its proprietary platforms, frameworks, and accelerators, USEReady delivers measurable business outcomes across industries in an increasingly AI-first world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

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