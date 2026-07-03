USEReady Promotes Amit Phatak as Chief AI Officer

The appointment positions Amit, a leader in enterprise solutions, data science, and AI, to shape USEReady's AI practice, partnerships, and market leadership.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , a global AI, data, and analytics company, has announced the appointment of Amit Phatak as Chief AI Officer, effective July 1, 2026. In this role, Amit will lead USEReady's AI practice strategy, define the company's agentic AI positioning across industries and partner ecosystems, and drive thought leadership and market engagement as enterprises accelerate their move from AI pilots to production-grade deployments.Under Amit’s leadership, USEReady's AlphaGenie agentic automation suite was developed into a portfolio of approximately 30 pre-built cognitive agents and 60+ documented use cases, with 14 solutions available on the AWS Marketplace. His work has earned external recognition from AIM Research, the American Financial Technology Awards, the AI Breakthrough Awards, and the Business Intelligence Group."Amit has been a great contributor to USEReady’s AI vision," said Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady. "Agentic AI is no longer a conversation about possibility; it’s a conversation about execution, governance, and sustained production performance. As Chief AI Officer, Amit will define what that looks like for our clients and for the market. He has the technical depth, the domain breadth, and the practitioner credibility to do that with authority."Commenting on the announcement, Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President, USEReady, said, “Our customers are seeking vendors who have experience in deploying AI for enterprise transformation. Amit's role is to shape how the market understands agentic AI – what it actually takes to move from a compelling demo to a system a business can trust at scale. He has built that understanding through years of delivery, not through observation. That is a distinction that matters."As Chief AI Officer, Amit will be responsible for defining USEReady's AI practice roadmap, positioning the company within emerging AI partner and practitioner ecosystems, driving enterprise engagement on agentic AI strategy, and ensuring that USEReady's delivery frameworks – including the ART principle and its Micro POC model – remain calibrated to the pace of change in the market.His mandate spans internal practice development, external thought leadership, and strategic alignment with USEReady's agentic migration portfolio, which includes MigrationWorks, MigratorIQ, and SemaBridge."We are in the 5th Gen of AI as a technology evolution," noted Amit. "Enterprises are no longer asking whether to adopt agentic AI. They are asking how to make it accurate, governed, and durable – and they are asking those questions in the context of real workflows, real data, and real organizational constraints. My focus will be on building the frameworks, the community, and the market intelligence that help our clients answer those questions with confidence while ensuring that USEReady remains the partner they trust when the stakes are highest."Amit holds a degree in Computer Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University and has been granted a US patent for the Intelligent Text Extractor platform – a machine learning and deep learning-based document processing solution. He has been a frequent speaker at industry events and roundtables on AI, ML, and generative AI, and has been cited in reports by Gartner and Forrester.About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with AI-driven data and analytics solutions that enable intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady specializes in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Through its proprietary platforms, frameworks, and agents, USEReady delivers measurable business outcomes across industries in an increasingly AI-first world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

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