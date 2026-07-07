Update on Stadium District CCTV Cameras 

Effective this morning, the Stadium District cameras are turned off. This follows through on the commitment I made last month that these particular cameras would only be turned on for the duration of the FIFA World Cup in Seattle, because of its high global profile and the unique circumstances surrounding the event.

In the fall we expect to receive the audit I announced earlier this year, which will review city policies and practices governing the use of all the cameras connected to the Real Time Crime Center, and the data they store. At that time, we will share the audit publicly and engage thoughtfully around next steps regarding the previously planned expansion of these cameras to additional areas. As I have previously stated, the Stadium District cameras will remain off until that audit is complete and its recommendations are reviewed, and no new police CCTV cameras will be turned on. The cameras in the Downtown Core, the Chinatown International District, and North Aurora which have been in place since last year will remain operational.

I believe we can keep our city safe while also protecting our privacy, but finding the best path to that goal will require continued focus and attention, with community at the table. So, as we take these next steps forward, I commit to continue being direct and transparent about our use of technology and our protections against potential abuse — and to keep listening as we go.