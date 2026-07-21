Getting to games in Seattle: Skip traffic, parking with these transit tips

The FIFA dust has settled but Seattle’s sports calendar is as busy as ever, and getting to the game doesn’t have to mean sitting in traffic or paying gameday parking.

Head to Seattle’s Stadium District early and enjoy a bite in Chinatown International District or Pioneer Square instead! One easy way to get there is using public transit.

If you’re coming as far north as Everett and as far south as Lakewood, consider Sound Transit’s Sounder Train. The Sounder also offers special event trains on select gamedays.

Traveling from a further away? Get some buddies together and book a group ride on the Amtrak Cascades! According to Amtrak’s website, you can get up to 60% off when you buy eight tickets.

Both trains stop and King Street Station in Seattle. We included a list of connections below.

Whether you’re cheering on the Mariners, Storm, Sounders, Reign, Seahawks, or Kraken, transit can help you get to the stadium you need – no matter how far your commute.

Sounder and Amtrak trains stop at King Street Station in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood and right by the Chinatown-International District (CID).

From King Street Station you can easily get to:

Lumen Field (Seahawks, Sounders FC, and Reign FC) About a 2-minute walk after exiting King Street Station. The station’s Weller Street Bridge west exit brings you right into the stadium’s parking lot.

(Seahawks, Sounders FC, and Reign FC)

T-Mobile Park (Mariners) About a 10 min walk after exiting King Street Station. Less than half a mile away.

(Mariners)

Climate Pledge Arena (Storm and Kraken) After exiting King Street Station, cross 4th Ave and enter the light rail’s International District/Chinatown Station toward Lynnwood City Center (northbound). Take the Link 1 or 2 Line, both bring you to the correct stop. Exit the train at Westlake Station and follow signs for the Monorail. Take the Monorail to Seattle Center, where you will find Climate Pledge Arena.

(Storm and Kraken)

First Hill Line Streetcar: Connecting Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District, Central District, Yesler Terrace, First Hill, Capitol Hill.

Link light rail: International District-Chinatown Station serves both the 1 and 2 Lines. Both the 1 and 2 Lines share the same stops moving toward Lynnwood City Center (northbound) and connect to other downtown stations , like: Pioneer Square, Symphony, Westlake, and Capitol Hill Near Westlake Station, you’ll also find the Monorail to Seattle Center and the South Lake Union Line Streetcar. Link 1 Line goes as far south as Federal Way . Link 2 Line goes east to Seattle’s Judkins Park Station and the Eastside , like Mercer Island, Bellevue, and Redmond.

International District-Chinatown Station serves both the 1 and 2 Lines.

Also nearby: Free Waterfront Shuttle (seasonal)

King Street Station is also right by the Chinatown-International District stop for King County Metro’s free waterfront shuttle this summer!

Service is provided by King County Metro through September 7.

The Waterfront Shuttle connects to:

Seattle Center and the Space Needle

Olympic Sculpture Park

Pike Place Market and Overlook Walk

Waterfront Park and the Seattle Great Wheel

Pioneer Square

Lumen Field

Chinatown-International District

Seattle Ferry Terminal and Pier 50

VIEW A WATERFRONT SHUTTLE MAP

Check King County Metro’s website for schedule changes and updates.

More ways to get around Seattle

Public transportation is a great way to get around Seattle.

Anyone 18 and younger rides local buses, streetcars, Link light rail, and ferries for free and discounted fares are available for eligible adults.

Explore your travel options on FlipYourTrip.org.

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