Travel Tips: FIFA finale watch parties, Bite of Seattle, Seafair Torchlight Parade, more (July 16-30)

While Seattle’s time hosting World Cup matches has passed, FIFA watch parties continue for the grand finale match on Sunday between Argentina and Spain. Plus, Seattle Center will host three days of food and drink at Bite of Seattle starting July 24. Both the Mariners and the Storm have games coming up, and the Seafair Torchlight Parade will light up the waterfront on July 25.

Summers in Seattle are packed with things to do and places to explore. That’s why every two weeks we’re sharing “Travel Tips” this summer.

You’ll find a roundup of:

Planned construction and travel impacts

Summer tips like free shuttles and special transit services

Make sure to check the SDOT Blog and follow us on social media. For real-time traffic information and advisories visit our Traveler’s Map on seattle.gov/Travelers and follow @SDOTtraffic on X.

For travel resources like “how to” videos covering transit basics, links to our regional transit partners, and more visit FlipYourTrip.org.

Jump to:

SDOT planned construction and travel impacts

Please note: our construction projects take place throughout Seattle. Explore more projects on the SDOT Current Projects page of our website.

To stay informed about projects near you, subscribe to our email updates. Select from a list of projects and subscribe to the ones you’re most interested in.

Electrical and sidewalk work in the University District: We are performing electrical work in many areas in the University District. Visit the project page to learn more. Expect closures at King County Metro bus stop near NE 42nd St. The bus stop at Roosevelt Way NE and NE 45th St remains open. For information on bus stop relocations during construction, we encourage you to visit King County Metro’s website. The north crosswalk at NE 42nd St and Roosevelt Way NE will also be closed. The east and south crosswalks remain open. The UW Clinic shuttle pick-up and drop-off area will be located on the north side of NE 42nd St. The non-shuttle pick-up and drop-off area will be located on the south side of the street.

We are performing electrical work in many areas in the University District. Visit the project page to learn more. Work and traffic impacts in Eastlake: Visit the project page for a map and list of street closures.

Visit the project page for a map and list of street closures. Fairview Ave N One southbound lane of Fairview Ave N remains closed as we widen the west side of Fairview Ave N between Eastlake Ave E and Valley St. Crews will continue to demolish the area and pour new concrete. Over the next few weeks, crews will install underground electrical wires and pour concrete for new sidewalks at several places along Fairview Ave N. Visit the project page for a list of locations.

More information and updates:

We’re in the final stretch of construction. Get the latest update on what’s happening in your neighborhood:

The roundabout is officially open in all directions! Check out our blog post to learn more about the roundabout and get tips for traveling through it.

We’ll continue to work on elements of the roundabout over the next several months, so please be alert to signs, flaggers, and construction workers while traveling through the area. You can expect intermittent lane reductions to pour concrete and complete other work.

More information and updates:

Other Projects in the area:

Construction started this week to transform the Greenwood Ave N into a safer, more accessible street for everyone.

We started work on the east side of Greenwood Ave N between N 137th St and N 133rd St and will work in this area for the next few months.

Please be alert for parking restrictions, lane shifts, and other construction activities as you travel through the area.

More information and updates:

Back to top

Announcements from other agencies

Please note: This is just a brief roundup of major announcements. Make sure to check other news and alert pages for agencies like King County Metro, Sound Transit, WSDOT, Seattle Center Monorail, and Washington State Ferries.

Northbound I-5 in Seattle is reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge until the end of 2026.

The express lanes will remain open northbound-only 24 hours a day.

The Harvard Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-5 is closed until mid-October.

Read more on the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website.

Back to top

Major league home games

Seattle Storm

Upcoming games at Climate Pledge Arena

Mon, July 20 vs Minnesota Lynx @ 7 PM

Wed, July 22 vs Minnesota Lynx @ 12 PM

Tue, July 28 vs Indiana Fever @ 6:30 PM

Learn more on storm.wnba.com.

Seattle Mariners

Upcoming games at T Mobile Arena

Fri, July 17 vs Giants @ 7:10 PM

Sat, July 18 vs Giants @ 5:08 PM

Sun, July 19 vs Giants @ 1:10 PM

Learn more on mlb.com/mariners.

Seattle Sounders FC

Thurs, July 16 vs Portland @ 7:30 PM

Learn more on soundersfc.com.

Seattle Reign FC

No upcoming matches at this time.

Learn more on reignfc.com.

Back to top

Community celebrations

Please note: We’ve highlighted several upcoming events that you might be interested in – but this is not intended as a comprehensive list of every event in the city.

Events:

This showcase is FREE and open to the public!

and open to the public! Where: ARTS at King Street Station; 303 S. Jackson St., Top Floor

ARTS at King Street Station; 303 S. Jackson St., Top Floor When: Wednesday–Saturday, 11 AM–5 PM, and until 8 PM on Thursdays

Wednesday–Saturday, 11 AM–5 PM, and until 8 PM on Thursdays What: Animation artists Vivian Cho and Freyja Whitney were selected for the 2025 SDOT Bridge Artist in Residence Program. They took over the historic towers of the Fremont and University Bridges and created inventive works celebrating Seattle’s bridges and communities. The culminating exhibition is now on view at ARTS at King Street Station. Read more on Office of Arts and Culture blog.

Back to top

Good to know this summer

Golden Gardens Direct

Just in time for peak beach season, King County Metro and the City of Seattle will offer Golden Gardens Direct, a new summer transit service providing a direct connection between downtown Ballard and Golden Gardens Park.

MAP OF THE GOLDEN GARDENS DIRECT ROUTE

Through Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Buses will run every 30 minutes

Golden Gardens Direct shares stops with Route 44 along Market Street and serves new stops on Seaview Avenue and at Golden Gardens Park.

The cost to ride is the same as a regular Metro bus ride, $3, and rides are free for youth 18 and under.

RELATED: Ride to Seattle’s Golden Gardens on new summer transit service

Free Waterfront Shuttle

This summer, you can catch a free waterfront shuttle that stops at some of Seattle’s most popular destinations.

VIEW A WATERFRONT SHUTTLE MAP

The Waterfront Shuttle connects to:

Seattle Center and the Space Needle

Olympic Sculpture Park

Pike Place Market and Overlook Walk

Waterfront Park and the Seattle Great Wheel

Pioneer Square

Seattle Stadium4

Chinatown-International District

Seattle Ferry Terminal and Pier 50

Service is provided by King County Metro through September 7. Check their website for schedule changes and updates.

Trailhead Direct

Trailhead Direct is operated by King County Metro in partnership with King County Parks and SDOT, with promotional support from Amazon. Read more on King County Metro’s blog.

Take transit to Issaquah Alps and Mount Si trails, connecting Seattle to five popular hiking destinations along the I-90 corridor.

Thanks to the support of Seattleites, SDOT will fund 50% of Trailhead Direct’s 2026 operating costs through the Seattle Transit Measure (STM).

Free adaptive cycling this summer with Outdoors for All

Come experience the joy of cycling this summer with the Outdoors for All Foundation!

A fleet of over 200 adaptive cycles is available for everyone in the community to use for free, with a focus on serving people with disabilities of all ages.

How to participate: Dates: Daily from May 1 through October 18 (closed on Memorial Day, 4th of July, & Labor Day) Hours: 10 AM to 6 PM (all riders must be back by 6 PM) Location: Magnuson Park in northeast Seattle Address: 6344 NE 74th St, Seattle, WA 98115 (Building 406)



Know before you go: Bike availability is first-come, first-served Helmets are required for all riders, and provided if needed Program serves people ages 7 and up To learn more, please visit the Outdoors for All website Click on “Cycling/Biking” for helpful information about the rental program.



If you have any questions, you can reach Outdoors for All at (206) 838-6030 or rentals@outdoorsforall.org.

Photo: Outdoors for All

Back to top

Stay connected

Stay in the know by following SDOT across our channels:

Web | Blog | X | X Traffic | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Flickr | Customer Service | Alert Seattle

For travel tools, video guides, and resources from our regional transit partners, visit FlipYourTrip.org.

Back to top