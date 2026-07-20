City of Seattle Announces $110 Million for Affordable Housing in 2026

The City of Seattle’s Office of Housing has published its 2026 Rental Housing Production Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), opening at least $100 million in capital funding for affordable rental housing across Seattle. Published July 20, 2026, this investment round invites affordable housing developers to submit proposals for new construction, rehabilitation, and acquisition projects that serve households with low-income and advance racial equity in the city.

Applications are due Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 12:00 noon PST.

The 2026 NOFA represents one of Seattle’s most significant annual investments in affordable housing. All housing funded through this NOFA must be income- and rent-restricted, serving households earning between 0-60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). A separate round of preservation and debt restructuring NOFAs are expected by the end of 2026.

Funding Priorities

We have organized the 2026 NOFA into three categories:

New Production supports the creation of new, permanently affordable rental housing. This includes new construction on vacant or cleared land, as well as redevelopment.

Rehabilitation funds major rehabilitation of residential buildings that demonstrate significant needs, such as full system replacements, major structural work, or recapitalization at the 15-year mark. This category is for substantial scopes that leverage Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). Projects with capital needs under $5 million should contact us directly.

Acquisition supports the purchase of existing residential buildings not currently in our portfolio that do not require extensive rehabilitation. Acquired properties must be fully residential at the time of application and demonstrate a clear path to long-term compliance with affordability and asset management requirements.

Who Should Apply?

This NOFA prioritizes projects that serve households at the deepest levels of affordability and in communities most affected by displacement. Competitive applications will include at least one of the following priorities:

Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) or projects housing individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

At least 20 percent of the units serve households at or below 30 percent AMI.

At least 20 percent of the units have two or more bedrooms, supporting family-sized housing needs.

We also evaluate projects on location, prioritizing limited prior City investments and areas where residents have experienced or face risk of displacement.

Key Dates

Date Milestone July 30, 2026, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM PST Virtual Information Session (Microsoft Teams) September 10, 2026 Last day to hold pre-application meeting September 17, 2026, 12:00 noon PST Application deadline December 18, 2026 (estimated) Award announcements

Read the full 2026 Rental Housing Production NOFA on the City of Seattle Office of Housing’s Funding Opportunities page to review all eligibility requirements, competitive criteria, and application materials before you begin.

Read the NOFA.