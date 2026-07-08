CloudEagle.ai Expands to 500+ Direct Integrations: Full Stack Coverage for Every Identity, Every Token

Many AI vendors lack transparency into token building, leaving enterprises unable to forecast or control AI spend.

Once we connected CloudEagle across our stack, we finally had that level of detail in one place instead of piecing it together app by app.” — Matthew Ferere, Senior IT Operations Engineer, CaptivateIQ

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai, an AI-powered SaaS management, AI governance, and identity governance platform, has been building toward full-stack coverage and today announces it has surpassed 500+ direct integrations across the enterprise technology stack. Customers can now connect CloudEagle.ai to every layer of their environment, from identity and security tools to AI platforms, finance systems, HR, and DevOps, and govern all of it, including every non-human identity and every AI token, from a single place.Every integration adds new API keys, service accounts, and AI agent credentials, most created automatically and rarely revoked. Machine identities now outnumber human identities by more than 100 to 1 in the modern enterprise.Security inherits exposure from identities nobody is tracking. And even where companies do have visibility into which AI tools employees are using, knowing a tool exists is not the same as controlling what it costs. Claude, ChatGPT, and similar tools do not bill like SaaS. They bill on usage, so spend scales with how a tool gets used, not with how many seats were purchased. You cannot govern an identity, human or otherwise, that you cannot see, and you cannot forecast a cost that scales on usage you cannot measure.With 500+ integrations, every team works from the same complete picture. Non-human identities are visible and governable instead of accumulating unmonitored. Token consumption is tracked at the point of use, broken down by tool, team, and model, so the bill at month's end is never a surprise. A new identity gets an owner and an expiration date the moment it's created."Knowing an app exists is one thing, but knowing features are actively being used, who has admin rights, and what's sitting behind SSO that nobody's audited in months is another. Once we connected CloudEagle across our stack, we finally had that level of detail in one place instead of piecing it together app by app." — Matthew Ferere, Senior IT Operations Engineer, CaptivateIQAs AI agents move from experimental to production, token cost scales with task complexity rather than seat count. A single shift to an agentic workflow can multiply token cost by 5 to 30 times for the same task. CloudEagle.ai’s 500+ integrations go beyond SSO to catch what SSO alone misses, correlating finance systems, firewalls logs, endpoint telemetry, and browser plugin data to surface identity apps sitting behind SSO and AI tools being accessed through personal accounts."Enterprises have been trying to govern AI with the same playbook they used for SaaS, and it doesn't hold," said Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai. "Every new integration is an identity nobody's tracking, a token spend nobody can forecast, and a renewal negotiated blind. 500 integrations means our customers can finally see all three, and act on it."CloudEagle.ai's 500+ integrations are available to all customers today, with no additional cost and flexibility for custom integrations.About CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered platform for SaaS Management, AI Governance, and SaaS security platform that gives enterprises a single control center to govern SaaS, AI and Identities. CloudEagle offers 500+ direct integrations that help organizations eliminate shadow SaaS and AI, enforce AI governance policies, optimize access through intelligent identity governance, and secure non-human identities to reduce operational and security risk.. Learn more at www.cloudeagle.ai

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