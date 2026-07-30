CloudEagle.ai Recognized as a Top Performer in the 2026 ISG Buyers Guide™ for AIOps Platforms

This recognition highlights CloudEagle.ai’s strength in helping enterprises govern AI, optimize SaaS, and automate IT operations from a single platform.

Being named in ISG's AIOps research tells us our approach to operational intelligence, governing SaaS, AI, and identity together, is resonating beyond the governance market we started in.” — Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai, an AI-powered SaaS management, AI governance, and SaaS security platform, is named in the ISG Buyers Guide™ for AIOps Platforms, validating its ability to help enterprises manage AI and SaaS at scale.Gartner named AI Governance Platforms as one of the top trends set to impact IT infrastructure and operations in 2026, alongside agentic AI, in its I&O trends briefing. That's the same convergence CloudEagle.ai is progressing, and it's reshaping which vendors get evaluated for the job.Within the report's Capability evaluation, which assesses event correlation, predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and GenAI and ML, CloudEagle.ai ranked among the top performers, ahead of several established enterprise IT operations platforms.CloudEagle.ai's AI Governance & Ops Automation module was the entry evaluated for the report. It brings identity, access, usage, and risk signals together across 500+ integrations, uses AI to surface shadow AI tools , agents, and MCP servers, and runs no-code, Slack-enabled workflows so governance actions happen without engineering dependency – the same operational intelligence layer ISG's research says the market is now demanding from AIOps platforms.For CloudEagle.ai, the recognition lands as validation of a broader bet: that SaaS governance, AI governance, and IT operations are converging into a single operational discipline, rather than staying three separate markets each running its own tooling."Being named in ISG's AIOps research alongside the vendors that built this category tells us our approach to operational intelligence, governing SaaS, AI, and identity together, is resonating beyond the governance market we started in," said Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai. "We built CloudEagle.ai to automate the operational work IT and security teams were doing by hand. This recognition confirms we're solving a problem that goes well beyond SaaS management."CloudEagle.ai's AI governance capabilities, including shadow AI and agent discovery, usage policy enforcement, and non-human identity governance, are available to all customers. To govern shadow AI, talk to our product experts today About CloudEagle.ai:CloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered SaaS management, AI governance, and identity governance platform that gives enterprises one command center to discover, secure, govern, and optimize their entire SaaS and AI stack, including AI usage control and both human and non-human identities. CloudEagle.ai is a Y Combinator company (W22).

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