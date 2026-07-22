CloudEagle.ai Launches Natural Language Filters and AI Workflow Builder to Automate SaaS and AI Governance Without Code

NLP Filters and the AI Workflow Builder give IT, Security, and Procurement teams instant answers and automated actions across their entire SaaS and AI stack.

We used to spend most of our time pulling data, running reports, and filtering spreadsheets. With CloudEagle, anyone can ask about usage, ownership, renewals, or risk and get answers in seconds.” — Irene Linda. J., IT Business Analyst, Freshworks

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai today announces NLP Filters and the AI Workflow Builder, two new capabilities that let enterprise teams query their SaaS and AI environment in natural language and automate governance actions. Gartner estimates 30% of SaaS spend is wasted on unused licenses and features. As AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot multiply across the enterprise and pricing shifts to consumption-based models, that number is getting harder to track and faster to grow. IT and Security teams are under pressure to govern AI usage , cut waste, and demonstrate ROI, but the data they need still lives behind manual filters, spreadsheet exports, and analyst requests. By the time an answer arrives, the negotiation window has often already passed.NLP Filters remove that delay.Any IT, Security, or Procurement team member types a question and gets an answer immediately across usage, spend, and contract data.Queries like "show me AI tools like Copilot or Gemini with low usage but high spend," "which employees are using ChatGPT without IT approval," or "show all AI tools accessing sensitive data this month" return results in seconds, giving teams the context to act in the same conversation rather than the next quarter.CloudEagle.ai can also be added as an MCP connector, letting teams query and act on their SaaS and AI data from tools like Claude or ChatGPT directly.“Most of our team's time used to go into getting to the data, pulling reports, filtering spreadsheets, and waiting on someone else to run the query. With CloudEagle, anyone on the team can ask a question in natural language and get an answer back in seconds, whether it's about license usage, ownership, renewals, or risk.”, said Irene Linda. J., IT Business Analyst, FreshworksFinding the problem is only half the work. Acting on it still means sending emails, chasing approvals, logging evidence, and opening tickets. The AI Workflow Builder handles all of it.Teams describe what they want in natural language, "build a contract renewal workflow with vendor portal approval," and the builder constructs it.Workflows trigger automatically when conditions are met, handling:1. Shadow AI detection : An unapproved tool like ChatGPT discovered via browser, IT is alerted immediately, and the employee is prompted to request approval or switch to a sanctioned alternative.2. AI spend alert: Token consumption on Claude or ChatGPT nears budget threshold; procurement is notified automatically with a full usage breakdown.3. License reclaim: User goes inactive, system sends notice, removes access if no response, releases the license, and logs proof. No one in IT touches it.4. Offboarding: HR marks the employee inactive, deprovisioning runs across every application in the stack before their last day ends, audit log is generated automatically.The result is faster cost recovery, tighter security response, and IT teams spending time on decisions rather than processes."Most teams already know they have ungoverned AI tools running across their stack. The problem has always been getting to the answer fast enough to act before the spend compounds or the risk does," said Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai. "Natural Language Filters get you there in seconds. The AI Workflow Builder fixes it without a ticket."NLP Filters is available to all CloudEagle.ai customers today. The AI Workflow Builder is currently in beta.To learn more, visit www.cloudeagle.ai About CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered platform for SaaS Management, AI Governance, and SaaS security platform that gives enterprises a single control center to govern SaaS, AI, and Identities. CloudEagle offers 500+ direct integrations that help organizations eliminate shadow SaaS and AI, enforce AI governance policies, optimize access through intelligent identity governance, and secure non-human identities to reduce operational and security risk.

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