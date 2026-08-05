CloudEagle.ai Joins Anthropic's Claude Connectors Directory and Now Answers Your AI & SaaS Stack Questions Directly

CloudEagle.ai is now accessible directly inside Claude, giving IT, security, and procurement teams governance answers without leaving their workflow.

Being in Claude's Connectors Directory puts those answers inside the tool our customers are already working in, through a path Anthropic has vetted for exactly this kind of enterprise data.” — Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai, an AI-powered SaaS management, AI governance, and identity governance platform, today announced that its MCP connector is now approved and live in Anthropic's Claude Connectors Directory. Customers can now access CloudEagle.ai’s data from Claude and ask questions about their SaaS, AI, and identity data in natural language, without opening a separate dashboard.With CloudEagle.ai connected, an IT or security leader can ask which applications haven't been used in 90 days and get a board-ready report back immediately. A security team can ask which SaaS vendors have MFA disabled, or which GenAI tools employees are actively using , and get the answer without pulling a report first.Previously, connecting CloudEagle.ai to Claude required pasting in a server URL and authorizing with an API token. Now, customers open Claude's Connectors Directory, find CloudEagle.ai, and connect in one click.Anthropic reviews every connector in the Claude Connectors Directory for security, reliability, and compatibility before it goes live. CloudEagle.ai's approval reflects that standard and gives customers and prospects one more trusted way to reach the platform, on top of the web, the app, and Slack.To get started, existing CloudEagle.ai customers can open Claude's Connectors Directory, search for CloudEagle.ai, and connect in one click. Access requires an active CloudEagle.ai account, to access CloudEagle.ai MCP, visit https://claude.ai/directory/connectors/cloudeagle-mcp “SaaS and AI governance only works if it's fast – the moment someone has to open a dashboard to check whether a vendor has MFA on, the work slows down. Being in Claude's Connectors Directory puts those answers inside the tool our customers are already working in, through a path Anthropic has vetted for exactly this kind of sensitive enterprise data.”~ Nidhi Jain, CEO of CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai's MCP connector is live now in Anthropic's Claude Connectors Directory and available today to all customers.To learn more, visit www.cloudeagle.ai About CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered SaaS management, AI governance, and identity governance platform that gives enterprises one command center to discover, secure, govern, and optimize their entire SaaS and AI stack. CloudEagle.ai is a Y Combinator company (W22).

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