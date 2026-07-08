National Council on Aging officially recognizes GaitBetter's gaitACTIVE as an Evidence-Based Fall Prevention Program

A rehabilitation professional guides a patient using the gaitACTIVE system.

New Recognition Opens the Door for Funding Support, Helping Nonprofits and CCRCs Combat Falls and Promote Mobility for Older Adults

The NCOA recognition is a significant milestone for GaitBetter, paving the way for millions of older adults in the US to benefit from greater mobility and reduced fall risk with the gaitACTIVE program” — Hilik Harari, CEO, GaitBetter

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GaitBetter , a leader in virtual reality-based gait rehabilitation technology, proudly announces that its flagship community wellness program, gaitACTIVE , has been officially accepted into the National Council on Aging ( NCOA ) Evidence-Based Programming. This designation enables nonprofits, senior centers, and CCRCs across the United States to apply for federal and state funding to implement gaitACTIVE in their communities as a fall-prevention and mobility-boosting initiative.gaitACTIVE is powered by GaitBetter’s FDA-registered motor-cognitive treadmill training system, a groundbreaking platform that combines physical movement with engaging virtual environments to improve balance, walking ability, and cognitive-motor integration in older adults. The program is designed specifically for aging populations and has demonstrated measurable success in reducing falls, restoring confidence, and improving quality of life.“This NCOA recognition affirms what therapists and communities have already seen, that gaitACTIVE works,” said Hilik Harari, CEO of GaitBetter. “It brings an evidence-based, engaging, and enjoyable program to seniors in a way that is both scientifically proven and emotionally empowering. Along with the NCOA, we look forward to bringing gaitACTIVE to more communities across the country.”Why It Matters: Falls Are the Leading Cause of Injury in Older AdultsFalls remain the #1 cause of injury-related deaths among Americans aged 65+, costing billions in healthcare spending and dramatically reducing independence and quality of life. While many programs focus solely on muscles' strength or balance, gaitACTIVE takes a more holistic approach, targeting both physical and cognitive factors that contribute to falls.Delivered as an instructor-guided training program within a clinic, wellness center, or community setting, gaiACTIVEsessions combine walking on a treadmill with immersive, real-time virtual scenarios. These scenarios challenge the user to adjust stride, respond to visual cues, practicing attention and decision making, all while moving, simulating the complexities of real-world walking.The program combines motor and cognitive training on a treadmill, using virtual simulation to create an engaging, immersive experience. Targeting adults 60+ with a history of falls or fear of falling, GaitACTIVE consists of 15 sessions over 8 weeks, with twice-weekly, 30-minute guided sessions. Participants practice walking while performing interactive, gamified cognitive tasks, improving attention, reaction time, and balance under real-world conditions.Visit the NCOA gaitACTIVE page here. https://www.ncoa.org/article/evidence-based-programs-gaitactive/ The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a national nonprofit driving lasting change so more people can age with health and financial security. Their goal is ambitious but clear: 100 million happier, healthier birthdays by 2040, and officially recognizing gaitACTIVE is another step towards this goal.About GaitBetterFounded with a mission to modernize rehabilitation, GaitBetter is an innovative health tech company delivering advanced gait and balance training through virtual reality and AI-enhanced analytics. GaitBetter’s patented system is used in hospitals, outpatient clinics, senior care centers, and research institutions worldwide. It is based on over a decade of clinical research and is featured in numerous peer-reviewed publications validating its impact on fall prevention, Parkinson’s disease, stroke recovery, and post-surgical rehabilitation.GaitBetter’s VR training overlays cognitive tasks with physical gait training—something traditional rehab methods rarely address together. The result is improved outcomes, higher engagement, and lasting behavioral change.With the gaitACTIVE program, GaitBetter has adapted its clinical expertise into a turnkey, community-based format that can now be eligible for funding through programs like ACL (Administration for Community Living), Title III-D, and state-level health departments.Organizations looking to implement gaitACTIVE or explore funding opportunities can visit https://gaitactive.gaitbetter.com for program details, training resources, and guidance on how to bring the solution to your community.

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