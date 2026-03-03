GaitBetter and Sport Medical announce strategic collaboration to advance Fall Prevention and Gait Rehabilitation

GaitBetter Logo Sport Medical Logo A rehabilitation professional shows a patient the gaitACTIVE system on the screen.

Collaboration expands access to innovative gait rehabilitation and fall prevention solutions, combining technology and clinical expertise to improve mobility.

Partnering with Sport Medical allows us to bring our evidence-based interventions directly into more clinical practices, enabling rehabilitation professionals to deliver enhanced patient outcomes.” — Hilik Harari, CEO of GaitBetter.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GaitBetter , a global leader in motor-cognitive gait training and fall prevention technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Sport Medical , a premier provider of rehabilitation and performance equipment serving physical therapy, sports medicine, hospital, and senior care markets across the United States.The collaboration brings together GaitBetter’s clinically validated dual-task gait training system with Sport Medical’s established national distribution network, clinical expertise, and long-standing relationships with rehabilitation providers. Together, the organizations aim to accelerate adoption of proactive, evidence-based fall prevention programs while expanding access to advanced gait rehabilitation solutions across a broad range of care settings.Falls remain one of the leading causes of injury, hospitalization, and loss of independence among older adults. According to the CDC, one in four Americans aged 65 and older experiences a fall each year, resulting in billions of dollars in healthcare costs and profound impact on quality of life. Despite these statistics, traditional fall prevention approaches often focus primarily on strength and balance training without addressing the cognitive demands of real-world walking.GaitBetter addresses this gap by transforming a standard treadmill into an advanced motor-cognitive training platform. Using immersive virtual reality challenges layered onto walking tasks, the system trains patients to manage complex, real-world environments that require attention, decision-making, and executive function while in motion. This dual-task training model reflects how people walk in everyday life - navigating obstacles, scanning environments, and making rapid adjustments - rather than walking in isolation.Clinical research has demonstrated compelling outcomes. Studies show fall reductions exceeding 70% following structured training programs, alongside significant improvements in gait speed, stride variability, balance, and walking confidence. The system has been used with older adults, individuals with Parkinson’s disease, stroke survivors, and other populations at elevated fall risk.“Falls remain one of the leading causes of injury and loss of independence among older adults, we believe fall prevention must be proactive, measurable, and grounded in neuroscience,” said Hilik Harari, CEO of GaitBetter. “By partnering with Sport Medical, we can accelerate adoption of proactive, evidence-based fall prevention programs and bring this solution to more communities nationwide.”Sport Medical brings decades of experience supplying high-quality rehabilitation and performance equipment to physical therapy providers, hospital systems, and specialty clinics. Known for its consultative approach and strong clinical support infrastructure, Sport Medical helps providers implement innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while strengthening operational efficiency.Through this collaboration, clinics and rehabilitation providers will benefit from streamlined procurement, coordinated implementation support, and integrated access to GaitBetter’s training platform. The partnership simplifies the pathway for providers looking to differentiate their services, expand fall-prevention programming, and incorporate advanced motor-cognitive training without large capital investments.“We are excited to add GaitBetter to our portfolio of innovative rehabilitation solutions,” said Charles Remsberg, CEO of Sport Medical. “Their approach to combining cognitive and motor training represents the future of gait rehabilitation and aligns perfectly with our mission to support clinicians with best-in-class tools.”One of the defining advantages of the GaitBetter system is its ability to integrate seamlessly with existing treadmills and harness systems already present in most rehabilitation settings. Rather than requiring full equipment replacement, the solution enhances existing infrastructure, allowing providers to upgrade their clinical capabilities in a cost-effective and scalable manner.For outpatient clinics, this means the ability to introduce structured fall-prevention programs that attract new patient populations and referral sources. For hospitals and rehabilitation centers, it offers measurable outcomes aligned with value-based care models. For senior living communities, it provides a proactive wellness solution that can reduce fall risk and support resident independence.Beyond technology deployment, the collaboration will also support clinician education and program development. GaitBetter and Sport Medical plan to provide training resources, implementation guidance, and ongoing support to ensure successful adoption and sustained clinical impact.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving mobility, reducing preventable injuries, and supporting sustainable rehabilitation models. As healthcare providers increasingly seek solutions that combine clinical efficacy with operational practicality, the integration of motor-cognitive training into mainstream rehabilitation represents a meaningful step forward.About GaitBetter, Inc.GaitBetter is a patented motor-cognitive VR training system, which is already used in over 150 hospitals, rehab clinics, and research centers worldwide, treating over 15,000 patients. The technology has been shown in clinical trials to improve mobility, reduce fall risk, and enhance rehabilitation for older adults and people with neurological-related gait disorders including Parkinson’s disease, stroke and MS.GaitBetter empowers clinicians and patients through engaging, measurable, and effective gait therapy.About Sport MedicalSport Medical is a leading provider of rehabilitation and performance equipment serving physical therapy clinics, sports medicine facilities, and healthcare organizations nationwide.

