GaitBetter Launches at the Baltimore VA Integrating Evidence-Based VR Gait Training to Improve Veteran Mobility

The adoption follows the successful completion of a pivotal research study conducted at the Baltimore VA that demonstrated the clinical potential of GaitBetter.

We are proud to adopt GaitBetter at the Baltimore VA. This evidence-based approach enhances traditional gait training by integrating cognitive and motor challenges in a safe, engaging environment." — Dr. Susan Conroy, principal investigator of the study and lead researcher

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GaitBetter , an innovative motor-cognitive gait rehabilitation platform, has officially launched at the Baltimore VA Maryland Health Care System, marking a transformative step in fall prevention and mobility care for older Veterans. This adoption follows the successful completion of a pivotal research study conducted at the Baltimore VA that demonstrated the feasibility and clinical potential of non-immersive virtual reality (VR) treadmill training in Veterans aged 65-plus. Falls are among the most serious health threats facing older adults and Veterans, often leading to hospitalizations, loss of independence, and long-term disability. In response, the Baltimore VA partnered with researchers and GaitBetter, Inc. to implement a pilot study evaluating the use of VR-enhanced treadmill training in routine clinical care. The outcomes of this study, published in BMC Geriatrics and supported by the Baltimore VA Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC), were instrumental in the VA’s decision to integrate GaitBetter into standard rehabilitation practice. The Research Paper can be read here - https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12877-025-06914-5 The study enrolled older Veterans with a history of falls or documented risk factors and delivered a program of non-immersive VR motor-cognitive treadmill intervention. Each participant was enrolled in a 14 visit program, spread across seven-weeks, with participants completing two 10-18 minute training intervals in each session. The participants walked through virtual environments that simulated everyday challenges, negotiating obstacles and engaging motor and cognitive systems simultaneously. The results showed that the intervention was both feasible and well-accepted, with significant improvements in balance performance and confidence among completers. Notably, 94% of participants would recommend the training to a friend, underscoring its acceptability in a clinical Veteran population.“We are proud to adopt GaitBetter at the Baltimore VA,” said Dr. Susan Conroy, principal investigator of the study and lead researcher. “This evidence-based approach enhances traditional gait training by integrating cognitive and motor challenges in a safe, engaging environment. It represents a new era of rehabilitation that helps veterans walk with greater confidence and stability. With the completion of our research and the publication of the paper, we are delighted to be delivering enhanced patient outcomes for our veterans, through GaitBetter training.”GaitBetter’s technology connects seamlessly to existing treadmills and presents dynamic, gamified virtual environments that adapt to each patient’s needs. Rehabilitation clinicians can tailor sessions to improve balance, walking adaptability, dual-task performance, and confidence, all critical determinants of fall risk and everyday functional independence. The platform also provides clinicians with real-time data analytics to monitor progress and refine treatment plans.“Integrating GaitBetter into clinical care at the VA Baltimore reflects our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge, evidence-based rehabilitative care to veterans,” said Hilik Harari, GaitBetter CEO and Co-Founder. “This is not just a technological upgrade, it’s a meaningful advance that has the potential to improve veterans’ quality of life by reducing falls and enhancing mobility.”The launch at the Baltimore VA marks the continuation of the collaboration between GaitBetter and the VA, supporting clinicians in delivering highly adaptive, engaging gait therapy. With the foundation of solid research evidence and strong clinical partnerships, this initiative sets a new standard for veteran rehabilitation focused on functional mobility and fall prevention.About GaitBetter, Inc.GaitBetter is a patented motor-cognitive VR training system, which is already used in over 150 hospitals, rehab clinics, and research centers worldwide. The technology has been shown in clinical trials to improve mobility, reduce fall risk, and enhance rehabilitation for older adults and people with neurological-related gait disorders including Parkinson’s disease, stroke and MS.Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries among older Americans. While traditional fall-prevention systems focus mainly on muscle strength or balance, GaitBetter goes further by addressing the cognitive aspect of walking, including multitasking, motor planning, attention, and decision-making.GaitBetter empowers clinicians and patients through engaging, measurable, and effective gait therapy.Contact:GaitBetter Incinfo@gaitbetter.com908-883-3218

GaitBetter is a clinically validated neurotherapeutic platform for gait rehabilitation, fall prevention, and neurodegeneration prediction. Watch to learn more.

