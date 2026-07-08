CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Nashua, NH

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I decided to partner with CodaPet to provide in-home euthanasia because I believe a peaceful goodbye matters deeply for both pets and their families” — Dr. Alycia Bille

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Nashua, NH, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Alycia Bille plans to serve pets and pet parents in Nashua and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Nashua becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Bille was born and raised on the North Shore of Massachusetts, and New England is very much home. She earned her undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2011 and went on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts Veterinary School in 2015. After graduation, she headed to Arizona for additional training in emergency and critical care, then made a deliberate pivot to general practice, where she found deep fulfillment in the continuity of care and the long-term relationships it made possible. She spent a decade in Arizona before the pull of family brought her back east, settling in the Nashua area to raise her children closer to home.Returning to southern New Hampshire means returning to a community Dr. Bille knows and understands. She sees a real and unmet need for in-home end-of-life care across the region, particularly for the families and pets who find a clinic environment most difficult. “There is a need for in-home euthanasia in Rockingham County because it provides families with a compassionate, low-stress option for end-of-life care,” she says. “It is especially meaningful for senior pets, anxious pets, mobility-limited animals, and families seeking a more private and personalized experience.”For Dr. Bille, this work is not only a professional conviction. It is personal. She has experienced the difference between an in-clinic and an in-home passing firsthand with her own pets, and that experience left no doubt about which one offers more peace, more meaning, and more comfort for everyone in the room. It is what drives her to offer this care and what she brings to every family she serves. “I decided to partner with CodaPet to provide in-home euthanasia because I believe a peaceful goodbye matters deeply for both pets and their families,” she says. Her goal with every visit is to help families say goodbye with dignity, comfort, and compassion.Dr. Alycia Bille serves Portsmouth, Nashua, Dover, Durham, Exeter, Hampton, Seabrook, Manchester, Derry, Windham, Salem, Lawrence, Haverhill, Andover, Newburyport, and surrounding communities throughout New Hampshire’s Seacoast, southern New Hampshire, and the northeastern Merrimack Valley.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Nashua. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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