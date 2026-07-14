CodaPet partners with Dr. John Eaton to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Cedar Rapids

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I recognize there is a gap within the Cedar Rapids area for in-home euthanasia options and I want to fill that gap and allow pet owners to have more options for end-of-life care.” — Dr. John Eaton

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Cedar Rapids, IA, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. John Eaton will serve pets and pet parents throughout Cedar Rapids and the surrounding areas.“It’s my wish that every family in Cedar Rapids becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Eaton is a Cedar Rapids native who has come home to serve the community he grew up in. He earned his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University Idaho in 2014 before returning to Iowa to complete his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University in 2021. He has been working with animals since 2012 and has brought that decade-plus of hands-on experience to his veterinary practice. Alongside his clinical work, Dr. Eaton serves as a citizen soldier in the Iowa National Guard, a commitment that reflects the same sense of duty and care for others that defines his approach to veterinary medicine.As someone born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Dr. Eaton has a clear-eyed view of what is available to pet owners in his community and what is not. He came to in-home euthanasia specifically because he saw a gap that needed filling. “I recognize there is a gap within the Cedar Rapids area for in-home euthanasia options,” he says, “and I want to fill that gap and allow pet owners to have more options for end-of-life care.” For families across Linn County, that option is now available.Dr. Eaton is motivated by a genuine passion for animal care and the science behind veterinary medicine, and he is committed to continuing his education and expanding his specialties to better serve his patients. His decision to partner with CodaPet was rooted in what he sees as a better option for families navigating one of the hardest moments of pet ownership. “I decided to partner with CodaPet because of the flexibility it offers,” he says, “and because I feel that in-home euthanasia is a better option for pet owners who want to say goodbye to their loved ones in their home.”Dr. John Eaton serves Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, Mount Vernon, Lisbon, Anamosa, Vinton, Manchester, Independence, and surrounding communities throughout the Cedar Rapids–Iowa City Corridor in east-central Iowa.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Cedar Rapids. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $120 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

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