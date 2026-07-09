CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Ames, IA

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Partnering with CodaPet allows me to provide compassionate, personalized end-of-life care focused on the comfort and dignity of each pet.” — Dr. Amy Monroe

AMES, IA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has broadened its in-home pet euthanasia coverage in Ames with a new licensed veterinarian. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Amy Monroe plans to serve pets and pet parents in Ames and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Ames becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Monroe earned her undergraduate degree from Eastern Illinois University in 2019 and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University in 2024. Her path to veterinary medicine began in a small town in central Illinois, shaped by a lifelong connection to animals and a defining moment at age five when her veterinarian allowed her and her twin sister to assist during their husky’s checkup. Both sisters pursued veterinary careers, attending different programs and graduating on the same day, just six hours apart, a detail that speaks to the depth of the shared calling that has guided Dr. Monroe throughout her life.Now serving Ames and the surrounding Story County area, Dr. Monroe brings both clinical training and personal commitment to a community she has chosen as home. She is focused on ensuring local families have access to compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care close to where they live. “While every community is different, the love people have for their pets is universal,” she says. “I am proud to offer families in Ames and the surrounding areas a compassionate end-of-life option that allows pets to remain at home, surrounded by the people who love them most.”Dr. Monroe’s approach to end-of-life care is grounded in a clear professional conviction: when age, illness, or pain diminish a pet’s quality of life, a peaceful and dignified passing at home is one of the most meaningful things a family can offer. Having navigated those goodbyes both as a clinician and as a pet owner, she brings an understanding to this work that goes beyond the clinical. “One of the greatest gifts we can give our pets is a peaceful passing when the time comes,” she says. “I chose to offer in-home euthanasia because I want pets to remain where they feel safest and most comfortable, surrounded by the people who love them most. Partnering with CodaPet allows me to provide compassionate, personalized end-of-life care focused on the comfort and dignity of each pet.”Dr. Amy Monroe serves Ames, Ankeny, Altoona, Boone, Nevada, Perry, Jefferson, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Marshalltown, Grinnell, and surrounding communities throughout central Iowa, including the northern Des Moines metropolitan area.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Ames. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $60 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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