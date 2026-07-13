CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Los Angeles, CA

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I chose to offer in-home euthanasia because I believe pets deserve to be surrounded by comfort, familiarity, and the people who love them most during their final moments” — Dr. Ben Jasper

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet continues to grow its presence by bringing on a new licensed veterinarian for in-home pet euthanasia services in Los Angeles. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Ben Jasper plans to serve pets and pet parents in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Los Angeles becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Jasper grew up in New York with a strong connection to animals and a belief that they deserve advocates who will care for them with both skill and kindness. That conviction carried him to the University of Michigan, where he earned his undergraduate degree in 2014, and then to one of the most respected veterinary programs in the country, the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, where he earned his DVM in 2018. He then came to Los Angeles, where he has spent the past seven years working in emergency medicine at some of the busiest emergency and specialty hospitals in the city.Seven years of emergency medicine in Los Angeles gave Dr. Jasper an intimate understanding of what families in this city face when a pet is critically ill or at the end of life. He knows the traffic, the stress, the clinical environments, and what it costs a grieving family to navigate all of it at once. “In a large, fast-paced area like West Los Angeles, Culver City, and East Los Angeles, families often face the added stress of travel and clinical environments during an already emotional time,” he says. “In-home euthanasia offers a quieter, more personal alternative, allowing pets to pass peacefully in a familiar space. It helps families slow down, be present, and focus entirely on their pet without the barriers of a hospital setting.”Over the course of his career, Dr. Jasper has come to believe that the beginning and the end of a pet’s life are the moments families carry with them longest. When there is an opportunity to make those final moments peaceful, loving, and beautiful, he sees it as something worth doing with great care and intention. “I chose to offer in-home euthanasia because I believe pets deserve to be surrounded by comfort, familiarity, and the people who love them most during their final moments,” he says. “After years in emergency medicine, I have seen how important it is to help families create a calm, peaceful goodbye. Partnering with CodaPet allows me to extend that care beyond the hospital setting and into the home, where I can help ensure those final moments are as gentle and meaningful as possible.”Dr. Ben Jasper serves Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Culver City, Marina del Rey, Playa del Rey, Inglewood, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Sherman Oaks, Encino, Van Nuys, Studio City, and surrounding communities throughout West Los Angeles, the South Bay, and the central San Fernando Valley.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $465 in Los Angeles. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

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